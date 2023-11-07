California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick at Morris Graves Museum of Art November 17th

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:

California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick will be reading his poetry on Friday, November 17 th at 7:00 pm at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, located at 636 F Street in Eureka. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and there is a suggested donation of $10 per person, with all contributions going to the Raise the Roof fund to repair the Morris Graves Museum of Art roof.

Herrick is the author of three books of poems: Scar and Flower, finalist for the 2020 Northern California Book Award; Gardening Secrets of the Dead; and This Many Miles from Desire.

“As a teacher, poet, and father, Lee writes movingly about his identity as a Californian and encourages others to reflect on what the state means to them,” said Governor Newsom. “Lee’s dedication to highlighting the diverse experiences of Californians, and making them so accessible through his poetry, makes him a perfect candidate for Poet Laureate. I look forward to his work to inspire communities and individuals across the state through the power of the written word.”

Lee was born in Daejeon, Korea and adopted as an infant. He lives with his family in Fresno, California and served Fresno Poet Laureate from 2015-2017. He teaches at Fresno City College and in the low-residency MFA program at University of Nevada Reno at Lake Tahoe. He is the 10 th California Poet Laureate, and the first Asian American to serve in the role. He was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in November 2022.

The Morris Graves Museum of Art, located at 636 F Street, Eureka is open to the public noon-5p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Suggested Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for seniors (age 65 and over), military veterans, and students with ID; children 17 and under free; Families with an EBT Card and valid ID receive free admission through the Museums for All initiative, Museum members are free. Admission is always free for everyone on the first Saturday of every month, including First Saturday Night Arts Alive!, 6-9 p.m.