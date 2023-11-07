Press Release: Samoa Competition and Consumer Commission (SCCC) Joins the Pacific Island Network of Competition, Consumer and Economic Regulators (PINCCER)

Apia, 8 November 2023 – The Samoa Competition and Consumer Commission (SCCC) is delighted to announce its participation as a founding member of the Pacific Island Network of Competition, Consumer and Economic Regulators (PINCCER). This newly formed forum brings together regulatory bodies from across the Pacific Region with the shared goal of promoting well-functioning markets and ensuring a level playing field for trade, while safeguarding consumer interests.

PINCCER was founded with the aim of fostering cooperation and collaboration among competition, consumer protection, and economic regulators in the Pacific Region. By joining this initiative, the SCCC is committed to sharing knowledge, methodologies, and proven strategies with its regional counterparts, to ultimately strengthen the regulatory environment, promote fair competition and robust consumer protection.

Founding members of PINCCER include key Pacific economies such as Samoa, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Solomon Island, French Polynesia and New Caledonia, all of whom share a common vision for creating an environment in which businesses can thrive, and consumers are assured of their rights and protections.

The SCCC, as a member of PINCCER, is dedicated to upholding these principles and collaborating closely with other members to achieve these goals. Through the sharing of knowledge and experiences, the SCCC and its Pacific counterparts will collectively work to enhance regulatory practices, create synergy, and address common challenges in the region.

The SCCC looks forward to the journey ahead as a founding member of PINCCER and is excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the Pacific Region.

