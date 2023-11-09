Mackrell International First International Legal Network to Offer AltaClaro’s AI Prompt Engineering Course

AltaClaro Logo Mackrell International

Legal Network to Offer the Gen AI Training Programme for its 90+ Member Firms Across the Globe

LONDON, UK, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a sign of the ever-accelerating times, Mackrell International is the first global legal network to offer leading legal training provider AltaClaro’s cutting-edge course, ‘AI Prompt Engineering for Lawyers’.

The course introduces lawyers and legal professionals to the fundamentals of careful prompt engineering as an effective method for generating responsive, high-quality legal content using generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) models – ethically and responsibly.

It will be available to all of Mackrell International’s (MI) 90-plus member firms across more than 60 countries, showcasing the network’s progressive, future-facing approach and placing its firms in a competitive position in the use of AI.

“Working with AltaClaro, which has an outstanding reputation in the legal training industry, to offer such a high-calibre, technologically current and relevant course to our member firms is the right move for a network with the future firmly in its sights,” said Keith Heddle, MI Managing Director.

Participants will learn the key elements of effective prompt engineering and how to apply these elements to any assignment using any generative AI platform in a manner that is safe, ethical, and consistent with professional standards. Using relevant examples, lawyers will learn to recognise and mitigate the limitations and associated risks when using generative AI.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking global network who wants to get ahead of the pack, which sends a big message about the calibre of the network’s leadership and the member firms,” said Abdi Shayesteh, founder & CEO of AltaClaro. “Our experiential learning platform was built for them – giving member firms the ability to empower their lawyers with upskilled opportunities, equalise training across the network, and deepen relationships across the geographies in an accelerated and efficient way.”

As with all AltaClaro courses, the prompt engineering training is built on an experiential, learn-by-doing framework made up of three main components:

1. Short videos and exercises. Participants watch up to an hour-and-a-half of short (seven to 10-minute videos) featuring experts instructing on the topic, with assessments or short practical exercises along the way.

2. Mock client practical component. Participants get hands-on experience with a simulated, real-world assignment.

3. Live Feedback session. Participants turn in their assignments to expert instructors and participate in a live Zoom group review session to go over results, ask questions, and get a deeper explanation of the how and why of the assignment requirements, emulating real-world scenarios as closely as possible.

“We already have a significant number of our US firms, as well as some in Japan and Spain, signed up to participate in the training with more expected to join in the coming months,” said Heddle. “As a leading legal network, we aim to not only provide our member firms with opportunities to develop business relationships across the globe, we also share knowledge and create training and professional development opportunities.”

About Mackrell International (MI): MI is a leading international legal network, providing law firm members, their clients and their staff with counsel, support, insight and business opportunities around the world. With almost 100, high-calibre, vetted law firms in 65 countries and more than 4,000 lawyers at a client’s disposal, MI makes cross-border matters smoother, quicker and more cost-effective for all concerned.

About AltaClaro: AltaClaro is the leader in innovative experiential learning solutions for legal professionals and law firms. AltaClaro is designed to scale experiential learning for the legal profession, making it possible for law firms to facilitate fast, meaningful training to their attorneys: increasing attorney effectiveness, drastically reducing training and development costs, and reducing unconscious bias. For more information, please visit www.altaclaro.com.

###