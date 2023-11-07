Clifford Park renovation project receives $1 million LWCF grant

The planned renovation of Roxbury’s Clifford Playground will be receiving $1 million from the latest round of federally-funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

The grant will support plans now underway by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to improve the 7.6-acre park located at 160 Norfolk Avenue.

“We are currently working alongside the Roxbury community to help develop the full scope of this park renovation,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “This grant will augment the $6 million budget we have earmarked for the project, and we invite the public to take part in the process by joining us for the upcoming meetings we have posted at Boston.gov/Clifford-Playground.”

Goals for the park renovation include preserving active recreation fields and courts for sports like football, soccer, baseball, basketball, and tennis; improving sports lighting facilities' quality and efficiency by updating to LED fixtures; prioritizing safety through the addition of pedestrian lighting, cameras, and blue lights; introducing cooling elements for park users such as shade and access to water; increasing stormwater capacity through green infrastructure strategies; and providing a universally accessible playground.

The LWCF Grant Program was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a commitment to safeguard the country’s natural areas, water resources, and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities. The Fund provides up to 50 percent of the total project cost for acquiring land or developing and renovating parkland. Since the program’s inception, more than $130 million has been directed to the Commonwealth’s parks and open spaces.

For project updates, including upcoming community meetings, visit Boston.gov/Clifford-Playground. To stay up to date with news and events in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.