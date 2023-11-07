NYS OPWDD and SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College Announce S...

Partnership Offers Microcredentials for Current and Aspiring Direct Support Professionals at SUNY Campuses Statewide

Johnstown, NY –The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and The State University of New York (SUNY) joined with SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College and developmental disabilities service provider the ARC Lexington today to announce that the college’s direct support microcredential program in the field of developmental disabilities is accepting spring enrollment for this successful program which will soon graduate 10 students into the field.

The SUNY Microcredential program, a partnership between The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals, SUNY and OPWDD, provides training that leads to national certification in the distinct skills and competencies required of today’s direct support professionals. The Direct Support Professional microcredentialing opportunity is being offered at 13 participating SUNY colleges throughout the state. SUNY Fulton Montgomery Community College will graduate 10 direct support professionals from the first two cohorts of students in December. SUNY Fulton-Montgomery is actively recruiting for next spring’s cohort of students.

NYS OPWDD Commissioner Kerri Neifeld said, “Direct Support Professionals who are enrolled in the program report feeling empowered to make decisions and employ best practices on the job, while preparing to take the next steps in their careers. It’s exciting to see the Microcredential program gaining momentum on SUNY campuses statewide and OPWDD appreciates the commitment from SUNY and our provider partners to make this endeavor a success. We thank SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College for their enthusiasm and support of the program and we look forward to attracting more direct support professionals to join this rewarding field.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, "Our congratulations to Fulton Montgomery Community College for joining the ranks of SUNY campuses partnering with OPWDD to address this urgent need for direct support professionals. The microcredential platform provides a high-quality accessible education that sets our students on a path to succeed in this noble field.”

Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) President Dr. Greg Truckenmiller added, “Workforce Development within our region is a collaborative effort that allows SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College to work with various industries, businesses, and organizations within our region. This allows our campus to create innovative and short-term programs designed for employment or advancement with their current employer upon completion. This grant opportunity has allowed us to enhance our partnership with the ARC Lexington and fulfill a vital need of increasing Direct Support Professionals in a flexible program that fits the schedule of an adult learner.”

Shaloni Winston ARC Lexington CEO, said, “We are very excited to be part of this transformative partnership between OPWDD and FMCC, marking a turning point for the profession of Direct Support Professionals. At The Arc Lexington, we're proud to play a key role in this endeavor that not only enhances training but also celebrates and professionalizes an incredible workforce. This initiative acknowledges the challenging and vital work DSPs do every day. This is also a great opportunity for high school graduates and those eager to pursue higher education, allowing them to earn college credits at no cost to them. It's a powerful incentive that elevates the career path to one of recognized skill and dedication. This program is a testament to the value of our DSPs, and I encourage anyone seeking a meaningful, impactful profession to join us in this rewarding journey.”

Supported through $5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the microcredential program aims to assist direct support staff already working in the profession and those new to the developmental disabilities field in earning college credits that meet requirements for certification from The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals. Students will be able to secure national certification and college credit toward a certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree. The grant program covers tuition, certification, fees, books and student support, and students can earn a one-time $750 stipend. Each participating SUNY campus is working with an OPWDD-operated or affiliated provider partner to help upskill incumbent workers or to provide internships for those new to the field.

The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals President/Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Macbeth emphasizes the importance of this initiative. “OPWDD and the SUNY system have seized an opportunity to build a pipeline for prospective direct support professionals to gain the complex knowledge needed to be an effective practitioner, while also offering incumbent direct support professionals an opportunity to earn a college degree. It’s this kind of innovation that our field needs to finally address the decades-long challenges facing the disability community. Due to the potential of this bold initiative, other states are beginning to blend the resources from higher education, state developmental disability offices and the National Alliance for Direct Support Professional’s E-Badge Academy to provide national certification for the demonstration of direct support knowledge, skills and values.”

Enrolled students not yet working in the developmental disabilities field will be offered work-based learning opportunities with OPWDD or OPWDD-certified service providers. In addition, the Regional Centers for Workforce Transformation—the state's leading resource and support system for OPWDD provider agencies and support professionals—will offer training, coaching and mentoring supports to providers participating in the program.

These microcredential programs build on Governor Kathy Hochul's efforts to expand the direct service professional workforce and address worker shortages. Last fall, OPWDD entered a three-year, $10-million partnership with NADSP to offer three levels of credentialing for direct support professionals and frontline supervisor certification through its E-Badge Academy.

About SUNY’s Microcredential Program

This academic year, SUNY will offer nearly 700 microcredentials at 51 of its 64 campuses. Microcredentials are smaller, academic- and skills-focused credentials that can be completed in months, not years. SUNY’s program is designed to provide earners with immediate workforce-ready skills, knowledge, and experience, while also providing a pathway to additional credentials, certificates and degrees. Recognized with the inaugural Business Council of New York State Workforce Innovation Award in Higher Education, SUNY microcredentials increase access to higher education by providing another pathway for New Yorkers to earn the credentials they need to meet their academic and career goals, all while collaboratively meeting the needs of New York businesses and industry.

About OPWDD

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered supports and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of over 600 not-for-profit providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home within their community. For more information, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2022, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.

