Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,729 in the last 365 days.

[U.S.] Supreme Court Seems Likely to Uphold Law Disarming Domestic Abusers

The [U.S.] Supreme Court seemed ready on Tuesday to rule that the government may disarm people under domestic violence orders, limiting the sweep of last year’s blockbuster decision that vastly expanded gun rights.

You just read:

[U.S.] Supreme Court Seems Likely to Uphold Law Disarming Domestic Abusers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more