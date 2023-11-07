AMPL Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) (“Amplitude”).



Amplitude provides digital analytic platforms to analyze customer behavior within digital products and customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support and application training. Kessler Topaz is investigating whether Amplitude as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you are an Amplitude investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

