Reminder - Game and Fish to host public meeting in Laramie

Laramie Regional Office: 307-745-4046

November 07, 2023

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
 
Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons
 
Chapter 30, Regulation Governing Fur Dealers
 
Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns

A public meeting will be held at the Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office (1212 S. Adams Street, Laramie) on November 15 at 6 p.m.

To view copies of the proposed regulations and statements of reason, or to submit online comments, visit the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings
 
In addition to comments provided at the meeting, the public can send written comments to: 

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Attn: Regulations
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604

 

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023.
 
Received comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for consideration prior to their meeting in Cheyenne in January 2024.
 
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids should contact the Laramie Game and Fish Office at: 307-745-4046. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -


 

