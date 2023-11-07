Royal Helium Announces Overnight Marketed LIFE Offering of Units for $3 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES



SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (OTCQB: RHCCF) (“Royal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.31 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering is being led by Research Capital Corporation as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Underwriters’ Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the number of Units by giving written notice of the exercise of the Underwriters’ Option, or a part thereof, to the Company at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for multi-well completions at Val Marie, Ogema and Steveville, design and engineering for offtake gas facilities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about the week of November 13, 2023 (“Closing”), or such later date as the Company and the Underwriters may determine. The Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the amendments to National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”) set forth in Part 5A thereof (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”) to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions. The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering may be conducted in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under Rule 144A and/or Regulation D of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://royalheliumltd.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal Helium is an exploration, production, and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal Helium's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore the plant has a low GHG footprint when compared to plants in other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the Offering and the timing and pricing in respect thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including any requisite approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “schedules”, “prepares”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. All statements that describe the Company’s plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company’s management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company’s business contained in the Company’s reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any for-ward looking statements, other than as required by law.

