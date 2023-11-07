$25 Million Highway 6 And Ring Road Overpass Project Reaches Midway Point

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2023

Construction has paused for the winter on the $25 million Highway 6 and Ring Road overpass project in Regina. When complete, the improvements will better support and build Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

"This infrastructure project will allow the transportation system to better and more safely handle truck and other traffic on a key economic corridor," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "This project builds a stronger Saskatchewan and will help protect the ability to ship goods more efficiently."

The project involves construction of a pair of new overpasses and associated works at the location of the existing two structures at Highway 6 and Ring Road, which is also sometimes referred to as the south end of Albert Street in Regina.

The new overpasses will each have a clearance height of 5.3 metres and will accommodate larger vehicles. The overpasses being replaced had 4.7 metres of clearance and are nearing the end of their service life, as they were originally completed in 1966. The new overpasses will each continue to have two lanes of traffic.

Construction on the project began in spring of 2023, and saw the new northbound overpass open to traffic in late October. Two-way traffic can now flow normally using both overpasses, which makes it easier for motorists to move through the project area as construction work pauses for the winter. Motorists are reminded to obey all traffic signs and drive to current road conditions.

The new southbound overpass and the remainder of the projects are expected to be completed in 2024, with construction resuming next spring.

"Thank you to all motorists in advance for their patience as lane restrictions in the project area are anticipated to occur again next year when work resumes," Carr said. "Your understanding will help keep construction workers safe as we all work to complete this project on time and on budget."

Truckers and shippers are reminded the current clearance height remains 4.7 metres, as the project is not yet completed.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

For traffic updates about this project or the latest available information about other road activities, emergency road closures, along with the status of ferries and barges, check the Highway Hotline at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. Information is also available by calling 511.

-30-

For more information, contact:

David Horth

Highways

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4804

Email: david.horth@gov.sk.ca