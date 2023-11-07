Submit Release
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2023

  • Quarter End AUM of $29.2 billion; Average AUM of $30.8 billion
  • Operating Margin of 29.5%
  • Third Quarter Fully Diluted EPS $0.52 versus $0.58 for Second Quarter 2023 and $0.36 in the Third Quarter of 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)              
    Three Months Ended   % Change From  
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022		  
U.S. GAAP                      
Revenue   $ 59,475     $ 59,171     $ 61,918     0.5 %   -3.9 %  
Expenses     41,954       42,679       43,917     -1.7 %   -4.5 %  
Operating income     17,521       16,492       18,001     6.2 %   -2.7 %  
Non-operating income (loss)     303       3,281       (2,441 )   -90.8 %   n/m  
Net income     13,137       14,613       9,427     -10.1 %   39.4 %  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.58     $ 0.36     -10.3 %   44.4 %  
Operating margin     29.5 %     27.9 %     29.1 %   160 bps   40 bps  
                       
 

Giving Back to Society - $74 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $74 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution (“SDCC”) program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMCO’s charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

Revenue

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended          
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change  
Investment advisory and incentive fees                  
Fund revenues   $ 37,755   $ 37,480   $ 275     0.7 %  
Institutional and Private Wealth Management     15,457     15,222     235     1.5 %  
SICAV     1,555     1,704     (149 )   -8.7 %  
Total   $ 54,767   $ 54,406   $ 361     0.7 %  
Distribution fees and other income     4,708     4,765     (57 )   -1.2 %  
Total revenue   $ 59,475   $ 59,171   $ 304     0.5 %  
                   
                   

The modest quarter over quarter increase in revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management in Funds and Institutional Private Wealth Management offset by lower average assets under management in the SICAV.

Expenses

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended          
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change  
Compensation   $ 28,192   $ 28,056   $ 136     0.5 %  
Management fee     1,980     2,197     (217 )   -9.9 %  
Distribution costs     5,992     6,369     (377 )   -5.9 %  
Other operating expenses     5,790     6,057     (267 )   -4.4 %  
Total expenses   $ 41,954   $ 42,679   $ (725 )   -1.7 %  
                   
                   
  • Higher stock-based compensation expense ($0.4 million) for the third quarter, offset partially by lower salaries ($0.3 million), resulted in the slight increase in compensation expense.
  • The management fee was $0.2 million lower, based on lower pre-management fee income of $2.2 million.
  • Lower average assets under management in open-end equity fund resulted in lower distribution costs; and,
  • Other operating expenses decreased from the second quarter of 2023.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 29.5% for the third quarter of 2023 compared with 27.9% for the second quarter of 2023.  

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended          
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change  
Gain / (loss) from investments, net   $ (1,952 )   $ 1,616     $ (3,568 )   -220.8 %  
Interest and dividend income     2,542       1,958       584     29.8 %  
Interest expense     (287 )     (293 )     6     -2.0 %  
Total non-operating income / (loss)   $ 303     $ 3,281     $ (2,978 )   -90.8 %  
                   
                   

Non-operating income was lower for the quarter, reflecting the lower mark to market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter offset in part by the higher earnings on our cash and cash equivalents balances.

Income Taxes

A reconciliation of the company’s statutory federal income tax rate and the effective income tax rate is summarized in the following table:

    Three Months Ended    
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		    
U.S. statutory tax rate   21.0 %   21.0 %    
State income tax, net of federal benefit   2.3     2.7      
Other   3.0     2.4      
Effective income tax rate   26.3 %   26.1 %    
             
             

Assets Under Management

(In millions)   As of      
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   % Change  
               
Mutual Funds   $ 7,546   $ 8,271   -8.8 %  
Closed-end Funds     6,727     7,195   -6.5 %  
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)     10,034     11,035   -9.1 %  
SICAV (c)     622     590   5.4 %  
Total Equities     24,929     27,091   -8.0 %  
               
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund     4,217     3,596   17.3 %  
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income     32     32   0.0 %  
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income     4,249     3,628   17.1 %  
Total Assets Under Management   $ 29,178   $ 30,719   -5.0 %  
               
(a) Includes $401 and $441 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.    
(b) Includes $230 and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.      
(c) Includes $613 and $579 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
               
               

Assets under management on September 30, 2023 were $29.2 billion, a decrease of 5.0% from the $30.7 billion on June 30, 2023 reflecting general market trends. The quarter’s decrease consisted of market depreciation of $1.3 billion, net outflows of $104 million and distributions of $132 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund on September 30, 2023 were $4.2 billion, an increase of 17.3% from the $3.6 billion on June 30, 2023 reflecting net inflows of $569 million and market appreciation of $52 million and up from $2.7 billion at September 30, 2022.

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df3b8402-cc51-4028-80ac-92eca71c9e04

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on September 30, 2023 were $7.5 billion, a decrease of 8.8% from the $8.3 billion at June 30, 2023. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Net outflows of $217 million;
  • Market depreciation of $503 million; and
  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $5 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on September 30, 2023 were $6.7 billion, a decrease of 6.5% from the $7.2 billion on June 30, 2023. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Net outflows of $29 million, consisting of the put of $16 million of preferred shares and $13 million of common stock repurchased by the Funds;
  • Market depreciation of $312 million; and
  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $127 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on September 30, 2023 were $10.0 billion, a decrease of 9.1% from the $11.0 billion on June 30, 2023. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net outflows of $462 million; and
  • Market depreciation of $539 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in SICAV on September 30, 2023 were $622 million, an increase from the $590 million on June 30, 2023. The quarterly change was comprised as follows:

  • Net inflows of $35 million; and
  • Market depreciation of $3 million.

Balance Sheet Information

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $219.5 million, compared with $169.5 million as of December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $170.1 million compared to $139.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and purchased 159,518 shares for $3.3 million at an average investment of $20.74 per share. From October 1, 2023, to November 7, 2023, the Company has purchased 84,657 shares at an average investment of $18.92 per share. On November 7, 2023, the Board of Directors increased the buyback authorization by 500,000 shares to 1,023,171 shares.

On November 7, 2023, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on December 26, 2023, to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 12, 2023.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)                  
(in thousands, except per share data)                  
    Three Months Ended   % Change From  
    September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022		  
Revenue:                      
Investment advisory and incentive fees   $ 54,767     $ 54,406     $ 56,215            
Distribution fees and other income     4,708       4,765       5,703            
Total revenue     59,475       59,171       61,918     0.5 %   -3.9 %  
Expenses:                      
Compensation     28,192       28,056       29,539            
Management fee     1,980       2,197       1,730            
Distribution costs     5,992       6,369       6,599            
Other operating expenses     5,790       6,057       6,049            
Total expenses     41,954       42,679       43,917     -1.7 %   -4.5 %  
Operating income     17,521       16,492       18,001     6.2 %   -2.7 %  
Non-operating income (loss):                      
Gain / (loss) from investments, net     (1,952 )     1,616       (2,686 )          
Interest and dividend income     2,542       1,958       893            
Interest expense     (287 )     (293 )     (648 )          
Total non-operating income / (loss)     303       3,281       (2,441 )   -90.8 %   -112.4 %  
Income before provision for income taxes     17,824       19,773       15,560     -9.9 %   14.6 %  
Provision for income taxes     4,687       5,160       6,133            
Net income   $ 13,137     $ 14,613     $ 9,427     -10.1 %   39.4 %  
                       
Earnings per share attributable to common                      
stockholders:                      
Basic   $ 0.52     $ 0.58     $ 0.36     -10.3 %   44.4 %  
Diluted   $ 0.52     $ 0.58     $ 0.36     -10.3 %   44.4 %  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic     25,224       25,358       26,152            
Diluted     25,224       25,358       26,370            
                       
                       


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)            
(in thousands, except per share data)            
    Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022		   % Change    
Revenue:                
Investment advisory and incentive fees   $ 164,168     $ 180,225          
Distribution fees and other income     14,384       16,919          
Total revenue     178,552       197,144     -9.4 %    
Expenses:                
Compensation     85,434       82,812          
Management fee     6,213       3,407          
Distribution costs     18,834       20,416          
Other operating expenses     17,660       18,282          
Total expenses     128,141       124,917     2.6 %    
Operating income     50,411       72,227     -30.2 %    
Non-operating income (loss):                
Gain / (loss) from investments, net     225       (9,891 )        
Interest and dividend income     6,161       1,537          
Interest expense     (878 )     (2,235 )        
Total non-operating income / (loss)     5,508       (10,589 )   -152.0 %    
Income before provision for income taxes     55,919       61,638     -9.3 %    
Provision for income taxes     12,272       17,471          
Net income   $ 43,647     $ 44,167     -1.2 %    
                 
Earnings per share attributable to common                
stockholders:                
Basic   $ 1.72     $ 1.68     2.4 %    
Diluted   $ 1.72     $ 1.66     3.6 %    
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     25,369       26,319          
Diluted     25,369       26,604          
                 
                 


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)        
(in thousands)              
       
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,  
    2023   2022   2022  
Assets              
Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills   $ 125,181   $ 66,381   $ 112,274  
Investments in securities     71,933     84,742     28,744  
Seed capital investments     22,361     18,347     17,464  
Receivable from brokers     1,958     1,932     3,241  
Other receivables     20,218     25,839     22,569  
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable     10,844     16,701     10,216  
Other assets     9,735     9,879     10,718  
Total assets   $ 262,230   $ 223,821   $ 205,226  
               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Payable for investments purchased   $ -   $ 2,980   $ -  
Income taxes payable     -     -     750  
Compensation payable     47,548     33,919     37,932  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     44,560     47,868     45,094  
Total liabilities     92,108     84,767     83,776  
               
Stockholders' equity     170,122     139,054     121,450  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 262,230   $ 223,821   $ 205,226  
               
Shares outstanding     25,153     25,680     25,904  
               
               


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                    
Assets Under Management                      
By investment vehicle                      
(in millions)                      
    Three Months Ended   % Changed From  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
      2023       2023       2022     2023   2022  
Equities:                      
Mutual Funds                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 8,271     $ 8,288     $ 8,354            
Inflows     146       168       189            
Outflows     (363 )     (423 )     (367 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (217 )     (255 )     (178 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (503 )     242       (482 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (5 )     (4 )     (5 )          
Total increase (decrease)     (725 )     (17 )     (665 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 7,546     $ 8,271     $ 7,689     -8.8 %   -1.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     25.9 %     26.9 %     27.8 %          
Average assets under management   $ 8,100     $ 8,165     $ 8,571     -0.8 %   -5.5 %  
                       
Closed-end Funds                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,195     $ 7,155     $ 7,036            
Inflows     -       1       25            
Outflows     (29 )     (24 )     (43 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (29 )     (23 )     (18 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (312 )     191       (312 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (127 )     (128 )     (126 )          
Total increase (decrease)     (468 )     40       (456 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 6,727     $ 7,195     $ 6,580     -6.5 %   2.2 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     23.1 %     23.4 %     23.8 %          
Average assets under management   $ 7,124     $ 7,117     $ 7,234     0.1 %   -1.5 %  
                       
Institutional & PWM                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 11,035     $ 10,764     $ 10,569            
Inflows     51       66       64            
Outflows     (513 )     (297 )     (426 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (462 )     (231 )     (362 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (539 )     502       (375 )          
Total increase (decrease)     (1,001 )     271       (737 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 10,034     $ 11,035     $ 9,832     -9.1 %   2.1 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     34.4 %     35.9 %     35.6 %          
Average assets under management   $ 10,928     $ 10,628     $ 10,878     2.8 %   0.5 %  
                       
SICAV                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 590     $ 824     $ 886            
Inflows     103       48       78            
Outflows     (68 )     (269 )     (146 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     35       (221 )     (68 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (3 )     (13 )     (33 )          
Total increase (decrease)     32       (234 )     (101 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 622     $ 590     $ 785     5.4 %   -20.8 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     2.1 %     1.9 %     2.8 %          
Average assets under management   $ 610     $ 683     $ 851     -10.7 %   -28.3 %  
                       
Total Equities                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 27,091     $ 27,031     $ 26,845            
Inflows     300       283       356            
Outflows     (973 )     (1,013 )     (982 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (673 )     (730 )     (626 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (1,357 )     922       (1,202 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (132 )     (132 )     (131 )          
Total increase (decrease)     (2,162 )     60       (1,959 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 24,929     $ 27,091     $ 24,886     -8.0 %   0.2 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     85.4 %     88.2 %     90.1 %          
Average assets under management   $ 26,762     $ 26,593     $ 27,534     0.6 %   -2.8 %  
                       
                       


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                    
Assets Under Management                      
By investment vehicle - continued                      
(in millions)                      
    Three Months Ended   % Changed From  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
      2023       2023       2022     2023   2022  
Fixed Income:                      
100% U.S. Treasury fund                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 3,596     $ 3,609     $ 1,836            
Inflows     1,297       931       1,705            
Outflows     (728 )     (988 )     (838 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     569       (57 )     867            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     52       44       12            
Total increase (decrease)     621       (13 )     879            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 4,217     $ 3,596     $ 2,715     17.3 %   55.3 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     14.5 %     11.7 %     9.8 %          
Average assets under management   $ 3,995     $ 3,618     $ 2,433     10.4 %   64.2 %  
                       
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32            
Inflows     -       -       -            
Outflows     -       -       -            
Net inflows (outflows)     -       -       -            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -       -            
Total increase (decrease)     -       -       -            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %          
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %  
                       
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 3,628     $ 3,641     $ 1,868            
Inflows     1,297       931       1,705            
Outflows     (728 )     (988 )     (838 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     569       (57 )     867            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     52       44       12            
Total increase (decrease)     621       (13 )     879            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 4,249     $ 3,628     $ 2,747     17.1 %   54.7 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     14.6 %     11.8 %     9.9 %          
Average assets under management   $ 4,027     $ 3,650     $ 2,465     10.3 %   63.4 %  
                       
Total AUM                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 30,719     $ 30,672     $ 28,713            
Inflows     1,597       1,214       2,061            
Outflows     (1,701 )     (2,001 )     (1,820 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (104 )     (787 )     241            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (1,305 )     966       (1,190 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (132 )     (132 )     (131 )          
Total increase (decrease)     (1,541 )     47       (1,080 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 29,178     $ 30,719     $ 27,633     -5.0 %   5.6 %  
Average assets under management   $ 30,789     $ 30,243     $ 29,999     1.8 %   2.6 %  
                       
                       


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
Assets Under Management                
By investment vehicle                
(in millions)                
    Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,   September 30,        
      2023       2022     % Change    
Equities:                
Mutual Funds                
Beginning of period assets   $ 8,140     $ 10,249          
Inflows     556       745          
Outflows     (1,164 )     (1,157 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     (608 )     (412 )        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     27       (2,135 )        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (13 )     (13 )        
Total increase (decrease)     (594 )     (2,560 )        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 7,546     $ 7,689     -1.9 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     25.9 %     27.8 %        
Average assets under management   $ 8,185     $ 9,117     -10.2 %    
                 
Closed-end Funds                
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,046     $ 8,656          
Inflows     25       120          
Outflows     (68 )     (300 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     (43 )     (180 )        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     112       (1,504 )        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (388 )     (392 )        
Total increase (decrease)     (319 )     (2,076 )        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 6,727     $ 6,580     2.2 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     23.1 %     23.8 %        
Average assets under management   $ 7,150     $ 7,669     -6.8 %    
                 
Institutional & PWM                
Beginning of period assets   $ 10,714     $ 13,497          
Inflows     178       252          
Outflows     (1,368 )     (1,110 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     (1,190 )     (858 )        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     510       (2,807 )        
Total increase (decrease)     (680 )     (3,665 )        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 10,034     $ 9,832     2.1 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     34.4 %     35.6 %        
Average assets under management   $ 10,893     $ 11,795     -7.6 %    
                 
SICAV                
Beginning of period assets   $ 867     $ 831          
Inflows     275       443          
Outflows     (513 )     (369 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     (238 )     74          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     (7 )     (120 )        
Total increase (decrease)     (245 )     (46 )        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 622     $ 785     -20.8 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     2.1 %     2.8 %        
Average assets under management   $ 716     $ 871     -17.8 %    
                 
Total Equities                
Beginning of period assets   $ 26,767     $ 33,233          
Inflows     1,034       1,560          
Outflows     (3,113 )     (2,936 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     (2,079 )     (1,376 )        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     642       (6,566 )        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (401 )     (405 )        
Total increase (decrease)     (1,838 )     (8,347 )        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 24,929     $ 24,886     0.2 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     85.4 %     90.1 %        
Average assets under management   $ 26,944     $ 29,452     -8.5 %    
                 
                 


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
Assets Under Management                
By investment vehicle - continued                
(in millions)                
    Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,   September 30,        
      2023       2022     % Change    
Fixed Income:                
100% U.S. Treasury fund                
Beginning of period assets   $ 2,462     $ 1,717          
Inflows     4,073       3,708          
Outflows     (2,448 )     (2,724 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     1,625       984          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     130       14          
Total increase (decrease)     1,755       998          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 4,217     $ 2,715     55.3 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     14.5 %     9.8 %        
Average assets under management   $ 3,622     $ 2,020     79.3 %    
                 
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income                
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32          
Inflows     -       -          
Outflows     -       -          
Net inflows (outflows)     -       -          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -          
Total increase (decrease)     -       -          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %        
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %    
                 
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income                
Beginning of period assets   $ 2,494     $ 1,749          
Inflows     4,073       3,708          
Outflows     (2,448 )     (2,724 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     1,625       984          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     130       14          
Total increase (decrease)     1,755       998          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 4,249     $ 2,747     54.7 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     14.6 %     9.9 %        
Average assets under management   $ 3,654     $ 2,052     78.1 %    
                 
Total AUM                
Beginning of period assets   $ 29,261     $ 34,982          
Inflows     5,107       5,268          
Outflows     (5,561 )     (5,660 )        
Net inflows (outflows)     (454 )     (392 )        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     772       (6,552 )        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (401 )     (405 )        
Total increase (decrease)     (83 )     (7,349 )        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 29,178     $ 27,633     5.6 %    
Average assets under management   $ 30,598     $ 31,504     -2.9 %    
                 


Contact: Kieran Caterina
  Chief Accounting Officer
  (914) 921-5149
   
  For further information please visit
  www.gabelli.com

Primary Logo

GUSTO half page

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2023

