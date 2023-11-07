Submit Release
Intapp Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

  • First quarter SaaS and support revenue of $73.1 million, up 29% year-over-year
  • First quarter total revenue of $101.6 million, up 28% year-over-year
  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $242.5 million, up 38% year-over-year

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023. Intapp also provided its outlook for the second quarter and updated outlook for the full fiscal year of 2024.

“We are pleased to start fiscal year 2024 on a strong note,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Our first quarter results are supported by continued innovation and cloud growth, as well as the addition of new logos and expansion of existing client accounts around the world.”

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • SaaS and support revenue was $73.1 million, a 29% year-over-year increase compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Total revenue was $101.6 million, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Cloud ARR was $242.5 million as of September 30, 2023, a 38% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of September 30, 2022. Cloud ARR represented 69% of total ARR as of September 30, 2023, compared to 62% as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total ARR was $350.1 million as of September 30, 2023, a 23% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of September 30, 2022.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(14.0) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(19.1) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit was $6.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss was $(15.3) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(20.1) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $(0.22), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.32) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.06, compared to a non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $141.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $130.4 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $11.6 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Business Highlights

  • As of September 30, 2023, we served more than 2,350 clients, 626 of which each generated more than $100,000 of ARR.
  • We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate as of September 30, 2023 was within our expected range of 113% to 117%.
  • We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts across the professional and financial services industry, including: ALIVE Ventures, The Bloom Organization, Mayer Brown, Network Corporate Finance, Nishimura & Asahi, Quadrille Capital, Storskogen, and Warner Norcross + Judd.
  • DealCloud won a 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Real Estate Data Solution Provider of the Year.

Second Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

  Fiscal 2024 Outlook
  Second Quarter Fiscal Year
SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $75.0 - $76.0 $310.0 - $314.0
Total revenue (in millions) $102.5 - $103.5 $422.5 - $426.5
Non-GAAP operating profit (in millions) $5.0 - $6.0 $24.5 - $28.5
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.04 - $0.06 $0.25 - $0.29


The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit,” “non-GAAP net income,” and “non-GAAP net income per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year of fiscal year 2024, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients’ and partners’ businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, lease modification and impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Investor Contact

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
press@intapp.com

INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
 
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		    
    2023     2022    
Revenues              
SaaS and support   $ 73,061     $ 56,813    
Subscription license     13,903       12,248    
Total recurring revenues     86,964       69,061    
Professional services     14,611       10,477    
Total revenues     101,575       79,538    
Cost of revenues              
SaaS and support     14,413       12,398    
Total cost of recurring revenues     14,413       12,398    
Professional services     17,160       12,936    
Total cost of revenues     31,573       25,334    
Gross profit     70,002       54,204    
    Gross margin     68.9 %     68.1 %  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development     28,496       19,679    
Sales and marketing     34,419       31,312    
General and administrative     21,052       20,410    
Lease modification and impairment           1,949    
Total operating expenses     83,967       73,350    
Operating loss     (13,965 )     (19,146 )  
Interest expense     (39 )     (39 )  
Interest and other income (expense), net     (904 )     (684 )  
Net loss before income taxes     (14,908 )     (19,869 )  
Income tax expense     (413 )     (185 )  
Net loss   $ (15,321 )   $ (20,054 )  
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.32 )  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted     68,937       62,864    
                   



INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    September 30,
2023		     June 30, 2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 141,547     $ 130,377  
Restricted cash     200       808  
Accounts receivable, net     68,815       92,973  
Unbilled receivables, net     14,547       10,661  
Other receivables, net     571       878  
Prepaid expenses     8,972       7,335  
Deferred commissions, current     12,076       11,807  
Total current assets     246,728       254,839  
Property and equipment, net     17,695       16,366  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     16,050       17,180  
Goodwill     278,601       278,890  
Intangible assets, net     40,552       43,257  
Deferred commissions, noncurrent     16,139       16,529  
Other assets     1,818       1,846  
Total assets   $ 617,583     $ 628,907  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 6,185     $ 6,018  
Accrued compensation     25,574       39,761  
Accrued expenses     13,369       11,626  
Deferred revenue, net     191,435       191,042  
Other current liabilities     7,536       10,902  
Total current liabilities     244,099       259,349  
Deferred tax liabilities     1,309       1,422  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent     1,184       1,355  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     14,993       16,195  
Other liabilities     9,325       9,378  
Total liabilities     270,910       287,699  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock     69       69  
Additional paid-in capital     818,716       797,639  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,630 )     (1,339 )
Accumulated deficit     (470,482 )     (455,161 )
Total stockholders’ equity     346,673       341,208  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 617,583     $ 628,907  
                 


INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:            
Net loss   $ (15,321 )   $ (20,054 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     4,009       4,116  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     1,130       1,273  
Accounts receivable allowances     425       158  
Stock-based compensation     18,757       15,768  
Lease modification and impairment           1,949  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, including unrealized foreign exchange gain     (1,431 )     (147 )
Deferred income taxes     (113 )     (158 )
Other     38       38  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     23,472       15,240  
Unbilled receivables, current     (3,886 )     (2,198 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (1,342 )     (1,307 )
Deferred commissions     121       (394 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (11,277 )     (15,827 )
Deferred revenue, net     222       7,112  
Operating lease liabilities     (1,571 )     (2,137 )
Other liabilities     (1,621 )     (217 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     11,612       3,215  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,141 )     (1,668 )
Capitalized internal-use software costs     (1,861 )     (1,266 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,002 )     (2,934 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:            
Payments for deferred offering costs     (633 )      
Proceeds from stock option exercises     2,324       1,029  
Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards           (1,501 )
Payments of deferred contingent consideration associated with acquisitions           (9,299 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,691       (9,771 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     261       (968 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     10,562       (10,458 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period     131,185       54,311  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period   $ 141,747     $ 43,853  
                 


INTAPP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
 
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:
 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit      
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022  
GAAP gross profit   $ 70,002     $ 54,204  
Adjusted to exclude the following:            
Stock-based compensation     1,874       1,033  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,055       1,496  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 72,931     $ 56,733  
Non-GAAP gross margin     71.8 %     71.3 %


Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022  
Research and development   $ 28,496     $ 19,679  
Stock-based compensation     (4,646 )     (2,134 )
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 23,850     $ 17,545  
             
             
Sales and marketing   $ 34,419     $ 31,312  
Stock-based compensation     (5,339 )     (5,753 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (1,487 )     (1,464 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 27,593     $ 24,095  
             
             
General and administrative   $ 21,052     $ 20,410  
Stock-based compensation     (6,898 )     (6,848 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (163 )     (121 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     1,431        
Transaction costs (1)     (328 )     (159 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 15,094     $ 13,282  


Non-GAAP Operating Profit

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022  
GAAP operating loss   $ (13,965 )   $ (19,146 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:            
Stock-based compensation     18,757       15,768  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,705       3,081  
Lease modification and impairment           1,949  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (1,431 )      
Transaction costs (1)     328       159  
Non-GAAP operating profit   $ 6,394     $ 1,811  


Non-GAAP Net Income

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022  
GAAP net loss   $ (15,321 )   $ (20,054 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:            
Stock-based compensation     18,757       15,768  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,705       3,081  
Lease modification and impairment           1,949  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (1,431 )      
Transaction costs (1)     328       159  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2)     (415 )      
Non-GAAP net income   $ 4,623     $ 903  
             
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.32 )
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted   $ 0.06     $ 0.01  
             
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted     68,937       62,864  
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted     79,567       68,092  
             

(1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses.

(2) The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was immaterial.


Primary Logo

