RAINN Welcomes New Vice President of Communications Jennifer Simmons Kaleba to Senior Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAINN welcomes Jennifer Simmons Kaleba to the role of vice president of communications for the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Simmons Kaleba has spent 25 years helping non-profits build awareness and drive action on issues ranging from childhood hunger to transportation reform to mental health. She has led award-winning social impact campaigns and worked with Fortune 100 companies and national and global nonprofits to expand awareness and support of humanitarian and environmental causes. Prior to joining RAINN, Simmons Kaleba was head of communications for EdTech Hub, a global research program charged with empowering decision-makers with evidence to make informed education technology choices for vulnerable children in low- and middle-income countries.

“Jennifer is a communications and brand-building leader who will be integral to RAINN’s growth, especially as we prepare to celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2024,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN president and founder. “We are grateful to have her on board to lead our public education efforts, engage RAINN’s varied and diverse audiences, and help ensure that anyone in America who needs support knows about and has access to RAINN’s services.”

“My life’s work is storytelling for change, and I am honored to lead RAINN’s efforts to advance and evolve the nation’s conversation around sexual violence, and to do so with empathy and determination,” said Simmons Kaleba. “I am inspired by survivors and ready to do the hard and good work to create change and grow the reach and impact of this critical organization.”

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, founded by president Scott Berkowitz in 1994, operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online RAINN.org.