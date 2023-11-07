B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador agree to co-operate on clean-energy solutions

CANADA, November 7 - The premiers of British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador have signed a statement of co-operation, agreeing to work together to advance clean-energy solutions that will deliver good jobs and tackle the climate crisis.

“While we may be premiers on opposite sides of the country, we share many common challenges and common opportunities to build a stronger, cleaner future,” said B.C.’s Premier David Eby. “We’re both seeing the effects of climate change on our coastal provinces. And we both have growing clean-energy sectors and complementary export markets for our products. There is much we can accomplish by working together to unlock our full potential.”

The governments of B.C. and Newfoundland and Labrador will focus on co-operation and information sharing to promote their mutual interest in clean energy, including accelerating clean hydrogen development. The two governments also intend to work together with their federal counterparts to make sure new tools and investments reduce risks associated with clean-growth initiatives and strengthen the global competitiveness of the clean-hydrogen sector.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is perfectly positioned at this time of transition, with world-class wind resources, available Crown land, fresh water and deep sea ports that are free of ice,” said Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador. “Like our friends in British Columbia, we recognize the impacts of climate change and look forward to continuing our conversations on moving forward in green-energy development.”

B.C. is a world leader in the growing hydrogen sector. More than 50% of Canada’s hydrogen and fuel-cell companies are in British Columbia. B.C.’s proximity to leading export markets, such as California, Japan, China and South Korea, gives it even greater potential for growth. In 2021, B.C. became the first province in Canada to release a comprehensive hydrogen strategy.