SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Doximity and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On May 16, 2023 Doximity announced it was revising downwards its guidance for 2023. Management cited a major reason for this guidance reduction was softer-than-anticipated sales for upgrades to Doximity’s products. Consequently, analysts called into question the credibility of Doximity’s management because of management’s repeated guidance revisions over multiple quarters. Following this news, DOCS’ stock price fell by $9.15 per share, or approximately 27% to close at $25.30 per share.

