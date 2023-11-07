SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DLocal Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 5, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention DLocal Limited ("DLocal") (NASDAQ: DLO) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 2, 2022 and May 25, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in DLocal, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dlocal-class-action-submission-form/?prid=54837&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DLocal includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, inter alia, foreign exchange regulations; (ii) accordingly, DLocal’s compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (iii) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 5, 2023

Aggrieved DLocal investors only have until December 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

