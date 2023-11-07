Shapiro Administration Invests $50,000 in High School Manufacturing Training and School-to-Career Opportunities in Northwestern PA

The grant to expand the Millcreek Township School District Manufacturing Academy builds on Governor Shapiro’s vision for Pennsylvanians to chart their own course to success

Harrisburg, PA – Reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to boosting job training opportunities and increasing workforce development, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced a $50,000 Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant award to the Millcreek Township School District in Erie County to expand its successful Manufacturing Academy.

Under the grant, McDowell Manufacturing, a student-run enterprise that manufactures actual parts and delivers services to local manufacturers, would be expanded to include a summer program. McDowell Manufacturing Summer Camp will provide students with hands-on experience in manufacturing processes, with a focus on quality control. Students will use specialized equipment purchased under the grant to take measurements of manufactured parts and compare them to industry standards. The camp will also provide career exploration opportunities, including tours of local manufacturing facilities, presentations from industry professionals, and opportunities for students to network with potential employers.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023-2024 budget prioritizes workforce training ― especially for young Pennsylvanians — by expanding vocational technical programs and investing $23.5 million to prepare more students for skilled careers, helping them to fill openings in high-demand fields.

“When career development courses are offered in high school, students have a head start on the road to success and are better prepared to enter the workforce,” said Secretary Siger. “The experiences students have through Millcreek Township School District’s program directly align with Governor Shapiro’s goal of developing a pipeline of workers to advanced tech manufacturing jobs by inspiring and engaging our young people.”

The MTTC funding will be used to develop the McDowell Manufacturing Summer Camp program and purchase equipment to increase the number of students who directly enter manufacturing careers to help meet regional manufacturers’ need for workers.

“With the assistance of this Training-to-Career grant we will be able to continue to provide world-class manufacturing training to help fill the future talent pipeline for manufacturers here in Erie and across Pennsylvania,” said Kyle Bucholtz, Millcreek District Technology Education Teacher. “The Department of Community and Economic Development has been one of the cornerstones that has helped McDowell Manufacturing be a leader and successful model for other K-12 schools across Pennsylvania and the country.”

The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has focused on creating real opportunity for Pennsylvanians, whether that’s through college or the workforce. The 2023-24 bipartisan budget delivers on that promise by investing $23.5 million in workforce training and vo-tech programs to prepare more students for skilled careers. His budget also invests $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages.

