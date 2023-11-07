Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Drayton scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Johnson Hall Community Center, 105 Almeron Avenue in Drayton. The meeting will utilize an open house format.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to the Interstate 29 Carlisle Interchange (exit 200) along 93rd Street Northeast in Pembina County.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Houston Engineering will be available to discuss the project.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 29, 2023, to Deon Wawrzyniak, Houston Engineering, Inc., 4399 South Columbia Road, Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND 58201, or dwawrzyniak@houstoneng.com, with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23637” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christenson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



