Marter for Congress Asking, "Why the Silence on Anti-Semitism" from Illinois Congress Members

OSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Candidate for Congress in Illinois' 14th Congressional District, is issuing a request for an explanation from those in the House of Representatives who voted against HR798.

"Last week, the House approved HR798, a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on college campuses with broad bipartisan support. Nearly 400 House Members supported the resolution. There must be political consequences for those who did not. Opposing it does not reflect the values of our community and we should know why anyone would vote against it.”

“The problem of anti-Semitism is serious and growing. You don’t fix these kinds of problems by ignoring them or standing on the sidelines. When I’m in Congress, I want the people to know they can expect courageous leadership from me, not a catering to special interests that are at odds with our community values,” said Marter.

"Where are the people in our district who support anti-Semitism? I don't see them so it’s appropriate to ask, who is being represented by opposing anti-Semitism?"

Jim Marter is running to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stance on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at www.marter4congress.us.

