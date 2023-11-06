Submit Release
‘Family Literacy Party’ Library Tour Featuring Ali Freedlund This Friday

This is a press release from the Humboldt Literacy Project:

Humboldt County Library and Humboldt Literacy Project invite families to a Family Literacy Party library tour featuring local storyteller and author Ali Freedlund. Crafts and stories about possums, friendship, and Lucy the Bear will be coming to three libraries: Friday, November 10, 4 p.m. at Fortuna Library, Wednesday, November 15, 6 p.m. at Eureka Library, and Friday, November 17, 3:30 p.m. at McKinleyville Library. This is a free event for children and the adults who love them, and all attendees get to choose their own free book to keep! For information, visit www.humlib.org or call (707) 269-1910. 

All ages are invited to enjoy Ali Freedlund’s original stories focused on the natural world of rivers, animals, trees, fish, and birds that are part of what we all share on the North Coast. Ali Freedlund has lived here over 35 years and has performed her original stories at various local venues including the Storytelling Festival by the Sea, local schools, libraries, benefits, as a TedX presenter, and other special programs. Her book, Lucy the Bear, is available locally at Eureka Books! 

Friday November 10, 2023 

4:00 pm at the Fortuna Library 

Wednesday November 15, 2023 

4:00 PM at the Eureka Library 

Friday November 17, 2023 

3:30 Pm at the Mckinleyville Library 

Since 1981, Humboldt Literacy Project has provided free, confidential English Language tutoring with programs for native English speakers, English as a second language, and family literacy. For more information about Humboldt Literacy Project and the life changing service they provide, call (707) 445-3655 or visit www.HumboldtLiteracy.org.

