LAS VEGAS GLOBAL SPIRIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES AGAVE SPIRIT AWARD WINNERS
The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards announces the winners in the highly competitive Agave Spirits categories.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is delighted to announce the outstanding winners in the Agave Spirits category. These remarkable agave-based spirits have not only captivated our expert panel of judges but have also showcased the unparalleled craftsmanship of their makers.
Best Agave Spirit: Defrente - Blanco Tequila, 35% ABV, 700 ml (NOM 1509)
Taking the prestigious title of Best Agave Spirit at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is Defrente's Blanco Tequila. At 35% ABV and a 700 ml bottle size, this exceptional tequila not only secured the top honor but also received a coveted Platinum Medal. It achieved an extraordinary score of 98/100 points, a testament to the dedication and expertise of the distillers at Defrente.
In addition to the Best Agave Spirits, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards recognized several other remarkable agave-based spirits in the Best of Class category:
Best Reposado Tequila: Cierto Tequila, Private Collection Reposado - 40% ABV, 750 ml (NOM 1146)
Cierto Tequila's Private Collection Reposado, with a 40% ABV and 750 ml bottle, not only received a Platinum Medal but also an impressive score of 97/100 points. It is a shining example of the art of crafting Reposado Tequila.
What makes the recognition even more exceptional is Cierto's impressive performance, winning seven Platinum & Gold medals for its Tequilas at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, making it the most-medaled producer within the Tequila category and across the entire competition.
Best Añejo Tequila: Tequila Dos Caras Tequila, Supreme Añejo - 40% ABV, 750 ml (NOM 1460)
Tequila Dos Caras Tequila's Supreme Añejo was awarded a Platinum Medal and scored 97/100 points. This Añejo Tequila represents the pinnacle of its category.
Best Extra Añejo Tequila: Dame Mas, Extra Añejo - 40% ABV, 750 ml (NOM 1551)
Dame Mas's Extra Añejo Tequila secured both a Platinum Medal and the title of Best Extra Añejo Tequila. With a 96/100 score, it is a true standout in the Extra Añejo category.
Best Mezcal: Mr. Mezcal, Tobala, 42% ABV, 750 ml, 96/100 points and a Platinum Medal.
"As the Founder and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, I am truly astounded by the exceptional entries we've witnessed in the Agave Spirit categories this year. The remarkable quality and innovation displayed by both established producers and brands new to the market have been nothing short of outstanding. It's a testament to the diversity and excellence of the agave spirits industry, and we're honored to be a part of showcasing this incredible talent and dedication. “The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is dedicated to honoring excellence in the spirits industry, and these awards are a testament to the dedication and innovation of spirit producers.
"In my seven years as Chairman of the Judges Panel at the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, I can confidently say that 2023 has truly been the standout year for the Agave Spirits categories. The level of quality and excellence we've witnessed across the board has exceeded all expectations. It's a testament to the remarkable growth and innovation within the Agave Spirits industry, and it's a privilege to witness and celebrate this year's exceptional entries."
While the Best Agave Spirits and Best of Class awards have been revealed, spirits enthusiasts and aficionados can eagerly anticipate the upcoming release of results for the remaining categories and the highly anticipated Best in Show Awards, promising even more exciting moments in the world of spirits.
To view the complete list of winners and stay updated on the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, please visit the official website at www.vegasspiritawards.com/awards/
About the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards
The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is a premier competition dedicated to recognizing and honoring excellence in the spirits industry. With a panel of expert judges and a commitment to celebrating the world's finest spirits, the awards continue to set the standard for quality and innovation. Learn more at www.vegasspiritawards.com
