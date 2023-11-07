Learn about Energy Rebates and Incentives at the Contractor Meetup on November 14 in Fort Bragg

Press release from West Business Development Center:

Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) in partnership with West Business Development Center (West Center) is pleased to announce a local contractor meetup on November 14, 2023 from 5:30PM to 7:00PM at the West Center offices at 345 North Franklin Street in Fort Bragg.

The event invites those in the building trades—contractors, architects, electricians, plumbers, etc.—to learn about the current and upcoming energy rebates and incentives that can benefit their businesses.

SCP’s Program Manager, Felicia Smith, looks forward to hearing from building professionals about their needs and/or concerns: “There are a lot of rebates incentivizing the installation of energy efficient heat pump HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, and induction cooking. We want to help the contracting community stay informed so they can continue to build trusted relationships with their customers and grow their businesses.”

Light food and beverages will be provided for attendees, and there will be a drawing for a $100 gift certificate redeemable at Rossi Building Materials.

SCP representatives will cover the contractor tax credits and rebates available under the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as other local and state rebates for the installation of HVAC systems, heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers, and more.

West Center Executive Director Mary Anne Petrillo notes, “This is a great opportunity for our local building trades to meet each other and learn how they too can benefit when they help their clients invest in the future of clean energy. We are particularly grateful to Rossi Building Materials for supporting this event.”

Seating is limited. Please contact [email protected] to register and to learn more.