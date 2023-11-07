Deputy PM hosts Minister-President of Germany’s Thüringen state

VIETNAM, November 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái welcomed Minister-President of Thüringen state of Germany Bodo Ramelow to Vietnam on his second visit following the first one made in 2019, during a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Deputy PM Khái thanked authorities of Thüringen for their timely provision of medical supplies to Việt Nam during the fight against COVID-19.

He also hailed the state for opening a representative office in Hà Nội in 2009, noting that there are currently around 50 companies from Thüringen involved in various business projects and training programmes in Việt Nam.

Ramelow said Thüringen is now home to more than 4,000 Vietnamese, including over 700 vocational students. He informed the host that he will meet with parents who are preparing to send their children to study in the state.

The German official said he is accompanied by a record number of business representatives during the visit, and he wished to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, including establishing a vocational training facility in Việt Nam and seeking Vietnamese partners.

The guest also expressed hope to intensify collaboration with Vietnam in training, labour and health care.

In reply, Deputy PM Khái wished that the Minister-President would encourage local enterprises to invest and do business in Việt Nam, and push for the German Parliament’s early ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He suggested that Ramelow promote long-term cooperation mechanisms in vocational training with Việt Nam so as to make it easier for Vietnamese labourers to receive training and find work in Germany. He also hoped that the state's authorities will continue offering support to the Vietnamese community, thus enabling them to integrate into the host society and making positive contributions to local socio-economic progress and further bolstering friendship between the two countries.

The Vietnamese leader wished that Thüringen and the German Government would cooperate with and support Việt Nam in terms of finance, technology, human resources training, and experience sharing in building policies for climate change adaptation and sustainable economic development, including delivery on commitments made at 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26). — VNS