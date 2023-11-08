NaVOBA Announces 2023 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year Recipient Presented by Accenture
Photo (left to right) Mimi Lohm, Chief Development Officer, NaVOBA; Brian Butler, President & CEO, Vistra Communications; Che' McFerrin, Associate Manager, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability, Accenture; Matthew Pavelek, President, NaVOBA
Who Was the 2023 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year? Accenture Sponsors NaVOBA Award Celebrating Brian Butler's AchievementsLEXINGTON, KY, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recipient of the 2023 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year has been revealed! During the month of October, NaVOBA held an event at the 2023 National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Conference in Baltimore to present the award to the 2023 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year (VBEOY). Sponsored by Accenture, the award ceremony took place aboard the vessel Majesty at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, MD.
The event, a mixer & dance party attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and veteran business owners, provided a perfect backdrop to honor the contributions of several individuals to the veteran business community.
Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's Chief Development Officer, kicked off the event and set the stage for the awardees. Keynote speakers included Antoine Hinton, Director, Supplier Diversity at Dollar General Corporation, Che' McFerrin, Associate Manager, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustanability at Accenture, and Matthew Pavelek, NaVOBA's President.
NaVOBA proudly celebrates this year's awardee, Brian Butler, President & CEO of Vistra Communications.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE). NaVOBAs mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for Americas Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
