Aptive Becomes the Exclusive Pest Control Partner of Brigham Young University Athletics

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies, is excited to announce its partnership with Brigham Young University (BYU) Athletics – making Aptive the Cougars’ exclusive pest control partner.

BYU encourages its students and alumni to strive for excellence in all areas of life and is a natural fit for the Utah-based, award-winning pest control company. “The university is known for its entrepreneurial mindset and its strong values. Many of our employees, including myself, are proud BYU Alumni,” CEO Vess Pearson said. “BYU played a pivotal role in jumpstarting my future, and I’m proud that Aptive is now a partner with BYU Athletics.”

The three-year partnership between Aptive and BYU will feature co-branded broadcast and digital elements, social media promotions, and on-site, in-game activations. For example, each home football game will feature a “Kicks Cam,” where fans can show off their best sneakers for the big screen.

Aptive will also support iconic student events such as Midnight Madness, BYU Career Fairs, and the Roar of Cougars (ROC) booths across campus.

“We are excited to partner with Aptive,” said Casey Stauffer, BYU Associate Athletic Director for Corporate Sponsorships. “We’re especially thankful to partner with businesses run by BYU alumni.”



