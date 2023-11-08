3 Rivers Energy Partners Breaks Ground on Stillage-to-Renewable Natural Gas and Fertilizer Facility in Boston, Kentucky
3 Rivers Energy Partners pioneers waste-to-energy facility in Boston, Kentucky, transforming distillery byproduct into RNG and fertilizer.
Our goal is to help Beam Suntory create a sustainable future for their company and the planet”BOSTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Rivers Energy Partners held an honorary groundbreaking on a new sustainability project representing a milestone in the future of renewable energy. The 3 Rivers Energy Partners facility will utilize anaerobic digesters to process spent distillers grains from Beam Suntory’s adjacent Booker Noe Distillery, which produces Jim Beam, to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) that will power the distillery. This project enables the Booker Noe Distillery to replace 65 percent of its current conventional energy sources with RNG, greatly reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. The digesters will also produce a high-quality, low-cost fertilizer, which will be made available to local farmers and can be used to replenish cropland.
— John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners
Through this project, 3 Rivers Energy Partners supports Beam Suntory’s commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Once completed, the anaerobic digester will reduce the distillery’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent and support regenerative agricultural practices. It is expected to produce up to 1.3 million MMBtu of RNG annually from spent grain.
“Our goal is to help Beam Suntory create a sustainable future for their company and the planet,” said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. “With this process, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create new renewable energy, and help contribute to the agriculture needed to create their products. It is truly a full circle sustainability approach.”
About 3 Rivers Energy Partners
3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.
About Beam Suntory
As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker’s Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher’s, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.
A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory’s core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.
