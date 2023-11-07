FEMA to Hold Open House on Revised Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Ontario County, NY

ONTARIO CO, NY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is inviting Ontario County, NY, residents to an Open House on Flood Risk and Insurance on November 9, 2023. Residents will be able to talk one-on-one with FEMA representatives, to learn more about their flood risk and to get information on potential changes to their flood insurance rates and requirements.

On July 14, 2023, FEMA released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for Ontario County for public comments. Due to the map updates, some residents may be required to buy flood insurance for the first time. Other residents who were previously required to purchase flood insurance may no longer need to do so.

Residents are invited to the Flood Risk and Insurance Open House to learn if they were affected by the remapping and about what actions they can take to protect their homes in the future. The meeting will not cover FEMA grants or recovery efforts from the recent flooding. The event will be held on:

Thursday, November 9, 2023

3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

at the:

Safety Training Facility

2914 CR 48

Canandaigua, NY 14424

The Open House will not have a formal presentation. Residents can attend at any time between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. Residents who already have flood insurance are encouraged to bring a copy of their declaration page. Residents can also see preliminary versions of the Flood Insurance Study report and the FIRMs here, and they can also see the updated preliminary maps compared to the old paper maps using the Old Paper Effective vs. New Digital Preliminary Data viewer.

FEMA, in collaboration with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Ontario County, and community officials, have spent more than five years working to replace the current effective paper maps that were developed in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The maps were not developed as a result of the recent flooding in July.

To request a reasonable accommodation (sign language, real-time captioning or other), please email Michael.Foley3@fema.dhs.gov or FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov, or call (833) 285-7448, FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line.

To learn more or to access the flood maps, visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center at msc.fema.gov. Visit floodsmart.gov to learn about flood insurance. You may also contact a map specialist at the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) at (877) 336-2627 or FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

For Open House questions, reach out to our outreach lead, Lisa Blake at Lisa.Blake@mbakerintl.com

