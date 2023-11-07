New York Property Owner Alliance Declares an End to Housing Emergency
Urges Permanent Sunset of Emergency Tenant Protection Act
It's time to end this emergency humanely and thoughtfully and push for a system that favors real progress for all”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Property Owner Alliance (NYPOA), a prominent membership organization dedicated to advocating for property owners across the state, has officially announced the end of the housing emergency in New York. With compelling data and a renewed commitment to upholding property rights, the NYPOA is calling for the permanent sunset of the Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA).
— Sean Murray
NYPOA's declaration is based on comprehensive housing data from New York State Data and New York City Data, highlighting a pivotal shift in the market. The organization's analysis indicates a total of 2.183 million apartments across New York City, with 99,111 rolling vacancies. When considering an additional minimum of 65,000 vacant units that property owners cannot afford to renovate, with an interview rate of eighty percent to obtain the state data, the vacancy rate can only be higher than six percent (6%). This vacancy rate underscores the changing landscape of the housing market and raises critical questions about the continued necessity and legality of the ETPA.
NYPOA spokesperson Sean Murray commented on this development, saying, "We firmly believe that the time has come to permanently sunset the Emergency Tenant Protection Act”. Our data shows a vacancy rate that clearly exceeds 5% and is probably significantly higher when you factor in the interview rate to obtain these numbers. It's time to end this emergency that has persisted for far too long. Property owners have faced undue burdens under the ETPA, and it's time to restore their constitutional property rights."
NYPOA is advocating for an immediate end to the ETPA, coupled with a thoughtful, humane approach. The organization is proposing a state-subsidized phase-out plan that ensures tenants can remain in their apartments. Under this plan, the state would bridge the gap between the legally registered rents and market rents, offering a no-eviction guarantee.
NYPOA emphasizes that this transition plan takes into consideration the needs and concerns of tenants while also protecting the rights of property owners. By providing state subsidies and preventing evictions, NYPOA believes that the transition can be smooth and fair for all parties involved. For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Sean Murray at media@nypoa.org or (929) 627-1975
The New York Property Owner Alliance (NYPOA) is a membership organization dedicated to promoting the constitutional rights of all property owners in New York State. With a mission to foster a more balanced and fair housing market, NYPOA works tirelessly to ensure that both property owners and tenants are treated equitably under the law. NYPOA advocates for meaningful changes that reflect the current state of the housing market and seeks to uphold the constitutional property rights of its members. For more information, please visit https://www.nypoa.org.
Sean Murray
New York Property Owner Alliance
+1 929-627-1975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other