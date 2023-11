Pelt Preparation demonstration day to be hosted by the Intermountain Fur Harvesters in the Panhandle on Nov. 11

Do you have your own fur but are unsure how to prepare it? Great! Bring it with you to get help with proper preparation and care for the purposes of sale or tanning.

If you are an experienced trapper, please consider attending to share tips and tricks you’ve learned over the years. There’s no better way to continue the trapping legacy than to teach others and share what you’ve learned.

There is no formal registration required for the event, just show up ready to learn! You can also follow the Intermountain Fur Harvesters Facebook page for more updates, news and events in the future.

Lunch and drinks will be provided, so come on out and get ready to spend the day learning and connecting with others who share similar interests as you!

Why proper fur care is important

The reasons why folks enjoy regulated trapping vary widely. For some it’s simply a way of life and a reminder of our trapping legacy in Idaho. For others, it may appeal as an opportunity to participate directly in wildlife management, address property damage or reduce losses to livestock. Regardless of the reason, the result can be a collection of fur for clothing or crafts. Many furs are sold at fur sales to buyers who produce clothing and crafts commercially.

When furs are not properly prepared and cared for, their utility and value decreases. By attending this event, you can feel more confident in your fur preparation skills and hopefully increase the quality of the fur you prepare.

Not to mention, properly caring for the furs you harvest is a great way to represent the pastime of regulated trapping well.