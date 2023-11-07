Ali Center celebrates 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

Awardees included KIND Bars CEO, Innocence Project co-founder, LMPD Officer, HollyRod Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards took place Saturday, November 4, at the Muhammad Ali Center and boasted another esteemed panel of honorees.



KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky received the first-ever Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility & Compassion for his social entrepreneurship and empowering people to overcome extreme beliefs and division.

The Muhammad Ali Lifetime Achievement award went to Jason Flom, founder and CEO of Lava Media, LLC. Flom’s work co-founding the Innocence Project and with Families Against Mandatory Minimums has raised significant awareness and funds toward criminal justice reform.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, received the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year Award. The couple founded the HollyRod Foundation to raise awareness and provide resources to families with a loved one who has received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.

This year’s Kentuckian of the Year Award was given to Officer Nickolas Wilt of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one of the first officers on the scene of the Old National Bank shooting earlier this year. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear presented the award to Wilt, who was in attendance.

“Officer Wilt, I can never put into words just how thankful I am for you, your bravery and your sacrifice,” Beshear said. “You are a true Kentucky hero and we love you.”

In addition, six young international humanitarians that embody one of Muhammad Ali’s Six Core Principles: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality were also awarded.

Andrew Brennen, 25, became the first-ever Kentucky-native Core Principle honoree to receive the Confidence Award for his work co-founding Kentucky Student Voice. Brennen also co-authored Kentucky HB 236, a bill vying for Kentucky student inclusion.

Pashtana Durrani, 25, received the Conviction Award for her courageous work as founder of LEARN Afghanistan to educate girls and women in the country. Durrani has educated 7,000 girls and boys in Kandahar and trained more than 80 teachers in digital literacy.

Anna Luísa Beserra Santos, 25, of Brazil received the Dedication award for her work to provide safe drinking water, handwashing, and sanitation to rural families. She is the founder of Sustainable Water and Development for All and a United Nations “Young Champion of the Earth.”

Nidhi Pant, 30, of India received the Giving Award. Pant is the co-founder of S4S Technologies and her work focuses on sustainability and inclusion by empowering women to be climate champions, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Leon Ford, 30, received the Respect Award to honor the work of his organization, the Hear Foundation. Ford was paralyzed when he was shot by police officers during a traffic stop in Pittsburgh in 2012. Through his collaboration with Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, Ford’s Hear Foundation tackles issues of gun violence, racial justice, and police reform.

Dr. Daniel Nour, 27, became the first Australian awardee to accept the Spirituality Award. Dr. Nour founded Street Side Medics – a mobile medical service specifically created for people experiencing homelessness.

