Azerbaijan Society of America Honors Centennial Anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan President Heydar Aliyev
A memorable event was held in New York City's prestigious Yale Club to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of a great leader, Heydar Aliyev.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A memorable event was held in New York City's prestigious Yale Club to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of a great leader, Heydar Aliyev. He was known as the architect of modern-day independent Azerbaijan.
The event was attended by H.E. Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, H.E. Aslı Güven, Deputy Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations, Mr. Vugar Gurbanov, Counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in DC, Honorable Reyhan Özgür, New York Consul General of Turkish Republic, Honorable Mehmet Dana, the Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) in New York, Honorable Raushan Yesbulatova, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, Mr. David Dangoor, President of the American Sephardi Federation, and members of the Azerbaijani-Americans and Elshad Aliyev, Deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Republic State Committee on work with Diaspora.
The program also featured a documentary film, "Great Promoter of Art," which showcased the life and achievements of Heydar Aliyev.
Speakers at the event were the President of Azerbaijan Society of America, Ms. Tomris Azeri, shared her own personal memories about President Heydar Aliyev, Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, highlighted, Heydar Aliyev's statesmanship and his impact on international politics, Vugar Gurbanov expressed his joy in coming together with American friends and the Azerbaijani-American community to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and Elshad Aliyev, expressed his appreciation in celebrating the 100th birthday of Heydar Aliyev not only in NYC but all over the world.
Renowned Azerbaijani music expert and musician, Jeffrey Werbock, President of the American Mugham Society, spoke about his memories and performed a kamancha recital, captivating the audience. Other performers were Nargiz Aliyarova and Kamilla Mammadova on the Piano.
The Bust of Heydar Aliyev sculpted by a Professional Sculptor Emin Guliyev was displayed.
Introductions done by Leyla Jafarova and the National anthems of Azerbaijan and America was recited by Dr. Nigar Dargahzade.
The event ended with dinner/Reception.
The event was fully sponsored by the State Committee on work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan
####
The Azerbaijan Society of America (ASA), established in 1957 in USA, is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing knowledge about Azerbaijan, the Azeri people, their culture, and history as well as promoting ties in economic, cultural, and scientific spheres between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States. The ASA works with various organizations, associations, ethnic and religious groups to enhance inter-cultural understanding and to promote peace in the Caucasus.
ASA was cited as the only Azerbaijani organization in USA in 1980 by Harvard Encyclopedia, authored by Stephan Thernstrom, Ann Orlov, Oscar Handlin, “Harvard Encyclopedia of American Ethnic Groups”, Harvard University Press, 1980, ISBN:0674375122,p.171.
