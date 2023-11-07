Iowa DNR to host open house on Backbone State Park forest stewardship plans

MANCHESTER -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house to discuss forest stewardship plans for Backbone State Park and Forest, from 6 to 7 p.m., Nov. 15, at the Environmental Field Office, in Manchester. The public is invited to attend.

The DNR will share plans for future forestry management of the area, focusing on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species and promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resources.

The address for the Environmental Field Office is 1101 Commercial Court, Suite 1, in Manchester. The meeting will be come-and-go open house format, with parks and forestry staff available for questions.