UPDATE – Cornelis Networks To Exhibit, Speak and Showcase Latest Technology at SC23

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelis Networks, a leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions that accelerate the world’s most demanding AI and HPC applications will be exhibiting, speaking and showcasing its latest technology at Supercomputing 2023.

WHAT: AI is rapidly becoming the most pervasive workload of our generation. Cornelis Networks high-performance fabric technology is critical to unlocking the predictable performance at scale required to enable production-scale AI in the enterprise. At Supercomputing 2023, Cornelis Networks will be introducing its latest high-performance fabric, speaking throughout the conference and exhibiting at Booth #281.
   
WHEN:  November 12-17, 2023 
   
WHERE:  Supercomputing 2023 | Booth #281 
  Colorado Convention Center 
  700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 
  Cornelis Networks is sponsoring a Coffee Bar at Penguin Solutions’ Booth #843 
   
SPEAKING:  Tuesday, November 14
  Session: TACC Stampede3
  Speaker: Doug Fuller, Cornelis Networks
  Time: 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. MT
  Location: Intel booth #617
   
  Session: Ask Me Anything Storage Q&A
  Speakers: Jeff Whitaker and Keith Mannthey, Panasas
  Time: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   
  Session: Ask Me Anything
  Speaker: Eric Lequiniou, Altair
  Time: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   
  Session: Learn About Rocky Linux, Apptainer, and Warewulf Working on Omni-Path
  Speaker: Jonathon Anderson, CIQ
  Time: 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   
  Session: Aim Higher Push Academic Boundaries with Lenovo and Cornelis Networks
  Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks
  Time: 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. MT
  Location: Lenovo booth #601
   
  Wednesday, November 15
  Session: Ask Me Anything HPC & AI
  Speaker: David Decastro, Lenovo
  Time: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   
  Session: Tech Talk
  Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks
  Time: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT
  Location: Panasas booth #437
   
  Session: Ask Me Anything BeeGFS
  Speaker: Philipp Falk, ThinkParQ
  Time: 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   
  Session: Supermicro & Cornelis Partnership on AI & HPC
  Speaker: Thomas Jorgensen, Supermicro
  Time: 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   
  Thursday, November 16
  Session: Penguin Solutions, Cornelis and OCP Open Rack Optimized Hardware
  Speaker: Phil Pokorny, Penguin Solutions
  Time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. MT
  Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
   

About Cornelis Networks
Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across scientific, academic, governmental, and commercial markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com or email sales@cornelisnetworks.com.

