Hit The Beatz-A New Home For Aspiring Global Hip Hop Talent
Hit The Beatz will help aspiring artists from any corner of the world who have a great song with global appeal to submit their music to our platform.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubting the global appeal of Hip Hop music – coast to coast and continent to continent. It is the medium that binds the youth of today. Hip-hop is centered on the urban struggle and the determination it takes to rise and succeed out of bad circumstances. These struggles are not just an American trend but a global one, and this has led to the explosion in popularity of Hip Hop music.
— Nishan Datta, Co-founder and Manager- Content and Marketing of the station
Recognizing this global phenomenon, Hit The Beatz, the 24-hour Hip Hop and current hits radio station which has been gaining popularity since its inception in 2020, has decided to open its doors to all deserving artists worldwide whose lyrics and music have a global appeal. “For the next three months, Hit The Beatz will help aspiring artists from any corner of the world who have a great song with global appeal to submit their music to our platform. All the songs will be vetted for a modicum of quality and their international appeal and then put on air” said Nishan Datta, Co-founder and Manager- Content and Marketing of the station.
Explaining the assessing process Nishan said that all music files submitted over email with distribution and public performance rights given will be vetted for their production values and the international appeal of their lyrics. For example, parts of the song or the hook could be in any international language but most of the lyrics must be universally appreciated. Once selected, the song will be put on the playlist and heard wherever Hit The Beatz is aired.
There has been a lot of discussion and debate about the culture of Hip Hop and, of late, the negativity associated with it. Artists reflect on this negativity in their music and lifestyles, raising eyebrows about the culture of the genre. “This is an outcome of the struggles of the circumstances of these artists and the lyrics of these songs serve as the social commentary about their predicament. The success of their music is often the game changer which helps them break away from their plight and lead positive empowered lives. We stretch out our hand to all artists and organizations if they too believe in youth empowerment and in helping others make better lifestyle choices and generally spread positivity. We would love to promote your cause and build synergy.”
About HTB:
Born in the midst of the global Lockdown, Hit The Beatz was conceived by two generations of hip-hop lovers as a celebration of the best music of today and the music of yesterday which inspired today’s artists.
Covering a range of genres around Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Reggae, Dancehall and beyond, the station strives to offer “Music that will make the listener MOVE”- move one’s body, move one’s mind, and stir one’s soul.
But it is not only the amazing foot-tapping music on this platform that makes a difference, from their very inception they strive to champion people and organizations that work towards empowering youth to lead positive lives.
With their global distribution and listener engagement HTB tries to create a community both virtual and physical across continents entranced in music and working to make this world a better place.
