Two U.S. Navy carriers join Japan destroyer on Multi-Large Deck Event in Philippine Sea

MLDE provided the two maritime forces an opportunity to engage in joint operations to include enhanced maritime communication operations, air warfare operations and cross-deck flight operations to strengthen maritime integrated-at-sea operations and combat readiness.

The event saw the participation of U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Groups, led by their flagships USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, and JMSDF’s Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181).

“Our ability to rapidly aggregate maritime forces and work collectively alongside the Ronald Reagan strike group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force enhances our combined readiness," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, CSG 1. "Multi-Large Deck Event demonstrates collective resolve by rehearsing with our Allies as an assurance of our commitment to regional security and stability. It is also a symbol of a willingness to extend a helping hand of partnership to willing and likeminded nations.”

The ships and aircraft of the two naval forces, with more than 10,000 Sailors, conducted coordinated surface and air operations in a complex maritime environment to demonstrate the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force’s ability to deliver a powerful maritime force.

“Through the exercise, we improved our tactical capabilities and interoperability with the U.S. Navy,” said JMSDF Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of Escort Flotilla 3. “The Japan-U.S. Alliance is essential not only for the defense of Japan, but also for peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Coordinated maritime engagements and operations in the Philippine Sea are part of the U.S. Navy’s routine presence in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. naval forces, with our network of partners and Alliances, are indispensable to ensuring maritime security and the flow of unimpeded lawful commerce in the region.

“It’s a testament to the strong relations we maintain with like-minded Allies across the region—and the world—that we are able to bring together a tightly coordinated and united international force like this,” said Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander of Task Force 70 and CSG 5.”

The last time CSG 1 participated in a large deck event dates back to January 2022 in the South China Sea with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

In June, CSG 5 joined USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) for multi-large deck training in the Western Pacific alongside surface ships from the French and Royal Canadian navies.

CSG 1 consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, which includes Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Hopper (DDG 70), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Sterett (DDG 104), and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).

CSG 5 consist of Nimitz aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5; cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), as well as destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and elements of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staff.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

