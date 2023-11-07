FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S NYE TIME OF YOUR LIFE FESTIVAL™ RETURNS WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP TO RING IN 2024
Celebrate the New Year with festival headliners Third Eye Blind (3rd St Stage), Big Gigantic (Main St Stage), Blackstreet (1st St Stage) and moreLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas’ ultimate party destination, invites partygoers to ring in 2024 with Fremont Street Experience’s annual NYE Time of Your Life Festival™. The can’t-miss event will feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Third Eye Blind, Big Gigantic, Blackstreet, and more.
Pre-sale tickets for the NYE Time of Your Life Festival are on sale now for just $50. Revelers will join headliner Third Eye Blind and Las Vegas Mayor Caroline Goodman at 3rd Street stage to usher in 2024 for the city’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration.
Fremont Street Experience’s NYE Time of Your Life Festival Full Lineup:
3rd Street Stage
11:30pm – 1am: Third Eye Blind
9:15pm – 10:30pm: Beach Weather
Main Street Stage
11:30pm – 1:30am: Big Gigantic
9:15pm – 11:15pm: Craze
7:00pm – 9:00pm: Eric Forbes
1st Street Stage
11:30pm – 1am: Blackstreet
10:15pm – 11:15pm: Kid ‘n Play
9:00pm – 10:00pm: Tone Loc
8:00pm – 8:45pm: Young MC
Casino Center Stage
9p-1a: Silent Disco featuring 3 dueling DJ’s
6-9p: Dancing DJ’s
Fremont Street Experience’s NYE Time of Your Life Festival is the official New Year’s Eve party of the city of Las Vegas. The legendary event is hosted by the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman and features an iconic countdown to the New Year culminating in an epic display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the world’s longest digital screen, Viva Vision.
For the first time, Fremont Street Experience will incorporate a Silent Disco, entertainment experience in partnership with Sound Off Vegas at Casino Center Stage. Silent Disco features three dueling DJs competing for the crowd’s adoration as people dance to music played exclusively through wireless headphones. The LED headphones will change colors–red, green or blue–as revelers choose between three different Live DJ music channels and performances.
“Once again, Fremont Street Experience will reign supreme as the ultimate street party destination as we ring in 2024,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience. “Year in and year out, we continue to offer quality entertainment at an unbelievable price for our guests. With another stacked lineup featuring music and bands of all genres, we continue to show the world why spending New Year’s Eve on Fremont Street Experience is the time of your life.”
Gates open on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. All partygoers are encouraged to dress to impress and ring in the new year in style.
Tickets for Fremont Street Experience’s NYE Time of Your Life Festival are on sale now and can be purchased online. Pre-sale prices for this event are $50 (guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend). For more information visit www.vegasexperience.com.
About Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street’s world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.
