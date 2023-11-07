There is growing concern about ocean acidification (decrease in pH of the ocean as a result of increased atmospheric carbon dioxide absorption by ocean) as one threat of climate change that may have significant impacts on marine organisms, such as fish. Recent studies suggest that adult fish are not directly impaired by OA, however, for the earliest fish stages, a number of direct effects have been observed. Hence, we observed the response of OA on monthly larvae density of yellowfin tuna in the Indonesian water, especially in the Gulf of Bone. The pH on the total scale (pH) and surface aqueous partial pressure of CO 2 (pCO 2 ) data were derived from Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service (CMEMS) model product; meanwhile, fish data from 2014-2016 were derived from daily Infrastructure Development for Space Oceanography (INDESO) tuna population model outputs. This study indicates that the variability of pCO 2 tends to increase while the pH tends to decline. During the northwest monsoon periods, pH in the Gulf of Bone tends to be lower. The larvae and juvenile of yellowfin tuna in the Gulf of Bone waters have various spatial correlations with pH and pCO 2 . Both have the potential to decrease with the declined pH and elevated pCO 2 .

Tito C. K., Susilo E. & Sasongko R. D., 2023. The response of tuna to ocean acidification in Indonesian waters (case study: Gulf of Bone). IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science 1251: 012019. doi: 10.1088/1755-1315/1251/1/012019. Article.

