Governor Abbott Touts Mighty Texas Economy At U.S. India Chamber Of Commerce In Dallas

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night highlighted recent legislative achievements that support Texas' thriving economy and the enduring strong trade ties with India during a fireside chat at the U.S. India Chamber of Commerce (USICOC) DFW Annual Awards Banquet in Dallas.

"We believe in helping to transform and elevate the lives of all Texans, while at the same time making sure that we provide our growing number of employers the high-skilled, well-trained employees they need and deserve," said Governor Abbott. "This past year, Texas had a record amount of revenue, and because of you, Texas had an all-time record budget surplus. It was the largest budget surplus not just in the history of Texas, but the largest state budget surplus in the United States of America. The budget surplus doesn't belong to the legislature. It doesn't belong to the State of Texas or the Governor. That money belongs to you, the taxpayer. So we are returning it to you with the largest property tax cut ever in the history of our state."

During the fireside chat moderated by USICOC DFW Founding Chairman A.K. Mago, Governor Abbott also touted the strong bilateral trade between Texas and India, which is one of the biggest trade partners for our state with more than $20 billion in total trade. The Governor first visited India in 2018, when he visited the headquarters of leading tech companies such as Wipro, Infosys, and Mahindra to help grow their businesses in Texas.

Additionally, the Governor noted how Texas’ 11 Tier 1 research universities are preparing students for advanced careers in the many high-demand industries thriving in our state, while the largest property tax cut in Texas history will help support businesses across the state.

Read more about USICOC DFW here.