ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2023. The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the third quarter of 2023 that were disclosed on October 5, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET to review its third quarter financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2023 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5077962.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company, after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2023.

About ImmuCell:
ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves.  ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows with a no milk discard claim that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com.

Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO    
  ImmuCell Corporation
  (207) 878-2770 
   
  Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame
  Lytham Partners, LLC 
  (602) 889-9700 
  iccc@lythampartners.com


