Healey-Driscoll Administration Swears In Members of the Governor's Advisory Council on Veterans Services and Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans 

Boston, MA — Governor Maura T. Healey, in conjunction with Executive Office of Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago, swore in members of the Governor's Advisory Council on Veterans Services (GVAC) and the Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans (WVAC) this morning at the Grand Staircase of the Massachusetts State House.

In May, Governor Healey signed Executive Order 613, marking a significant milestone in reestablishing the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services (GVAC). The restructured GVAC council is comprised of 31 appointed members who will serve as a key advisory body to the Governor on all matters affecting veterans in Massachusetts.

Aligning with Chapter 115, Section 2 of M.G.L., the Governor and the Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans Services have appointed the Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans (WVAC), which consists of 17 appointed members. This commitment highlights the dedication of the Healey-Driscoll Administration to promote the interests of women veterans, ensuring their needs and rights are prioritized and advocated for within the state.

"The formation of these advisory bodies underscores our commitment to addressing the crucial needs of our veterans, including women veterans,” said Governor Maura T. Healey. “Their guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we strive to ensure that the contributions and sacrifices of our veterans are duly recognized and supported."

"Today's swearing-in of the Governor's Advisory Council on Veterans Services and the Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans exemplifies our unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of our veteran community," said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. "By prioritizing the unique challenges and experiences of veterans, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all who have served our nation."

"These two councils stand as a testament to our continued dedication to recognizing the diverse experiences of our service members, playing a pivotal role in our mission to bolster comprehensive veterans' services throughout the state,” said Secretary Jon Santiago.

The ceremony also featured the "Many Faces of Veterans" exhibit in the Memorial Hall, celebrating the diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and invaluable contributions that veterans have made to Massachusetts and the nation.

