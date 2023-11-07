Lynx Air’s service between Calgary and Orlando takes off today

Lynx is celebrating with a seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares to all sun markets

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural service between Calgary and Orlando will take off today from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Canada’s ultra-affordable airline will operate two flights per week between Calgary and Orlando, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



To celebrate, Lynx is launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares to all sun markets using the promo code: SUN35. The sale starts on November 7, 2023, and ends 11:59 PM EST November 8, 2023*. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Today’s service launch marks Lynx’s continued US winter destination expansion for Lynx. Effective today, Lynx offers service to Orlando from Calgary, Toronto, and Montréal. Vancouver (a fourth market) will start flying to Orlando later this month. Lynx’s new route will also increase the number of seats connecting Orlando and Canada by 14 per cent this winter. All these destinations are now on sale. By December 2023, Lynx will fly more than 43,000 seats per week across its North American network, representing a 145 per cent growth from the previous year.

"As winter approaches, we are excited to launch our first flight between Calgary and Orlando, offering an affordable option for Canadians to visit this very popular holiday spot, with its famous theme parks, world-class golf, and sunny weather,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx Air. “Whether you are traveling to visit family and friends or craving a warm winter getaway, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

Says Chris Miles, Chief Operating Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority, “The tremendous amount of growth Lynx Air has seen in its operations out of YYC is a testament to the strength and success of our partnership. In less than a year, Lynx has added four United States destinations to its offering out of YYC, giving travellers more opportunities to explore some of the most popular cities in the United States.” He continues, “We look forward to continuing to support Lynx’s ongoing growth as we strive to become the most connected airport in Canada.”

“Orlando International Airport is pleased to be a part of Lynx Air’s continued growth,” says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “By adding Calgary to their list of destinations from Orlando, Lynx Air has demonstrated its commitment to providing quality travel options for our shared customers.”

Sale Details

Fares between Calgary and Orlando start at $135* one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on all sun markets. The sale starts on November 7 and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on November 8, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “SUN35”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule Calgary

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 7-Nov-23 Tuesday/Saturday Calgary International (YYC) Orlando International (MCO) 7-Nov-23 Tuesday/Saturday Orlando International (MCO) Calgary International (YYC)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

