Brunswick Corporation Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Veterans for Fourth Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2023 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. Among the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this honor, only 150 made the final list. Brunswick ranked among the top 40 percent of companies recognized on the list, earning the No. 57th spot overall and ranking fourth within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Veteran’s for a fourth consecutive year,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “Our veteran employees contribute greatly to our mission of leading the future of marine innovation. We are proud to support them – here in the U.S. and abroad – and are grateful for all veterans that have dedicated their lives to protecting and defending ours.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Veterans are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of 8,500 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations who were asked if they would recommend their company or institution to friends and family and to rate their employer on criteria ranging from work atmosphere and salary to health benefits and career development opportunities.

As part of Brunswick’s commitment to supporting veterans around the world, the Brunswick Veterans’ Network (BVN) was established in 2022. The group now has more than 200 active participants working to encourage an inclusive work environment for Brunswick veterans, from all countries, including current national guard members and reservists, as well as non-veterans who are interested in supporting one another in establishing a professional life after military service.

You can view the entire 2023 America’s Best Employers for Veterans list, here . Learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and explore career opportunities .





About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Engine Parts & Accessories, BLA and Land ‘N’ Sea. Our Navico Group and its industry-leading technology brands consist of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our Boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. In addition, our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 18,000 employees operating in 27 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003