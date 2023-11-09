Community Wine & Spirits Opens Its Doors in West Chelsea, NYC

New Neighborhood Hub Celebrates Grand Opening November 17

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Wine & Spirits will celebrate their grand opening on November 17th, 2023, with a day of tastings and an evening "Perfect Martini" cocktail class. Located at 140 10th Avenue near 19th Street, this wine store promises to be much more than just a place to buy vintages and boutique spirits; it's a community hub that will change how customers experience wine.

After a wide-ranging career as a sommelier, wine importer, and wine marketer, founder and owner David Weitzenhoffer created Community Wine & Spirits to be a fully interactive and innovative retail environment that is the culmination of everything he has learned in his 25-plus years in the wine business.

“The future of retail is interactive. At Community, we’re offering New Yorkers an opportunity to find new things in an unexpected environment,” said David Weitzenhoffer. He continued, “from the wide-open floor plan and eye-level displays to the desert mural and Nicolas Cage’s nose sculpture on the wall, everything we’re doing here encourages our guests to hang out and try something new.”

A destination for exploration and connection, Community Wine & Spirits offers a spot for the community to come together, raise their glasses, and celebrate their shared love for wine and spirits. Unique features of Community Wine & Spirits include:

• Wines hand-picked by Beverage Director Ben Bohen and merchandized by spectrum of climate and color and body weight, so customers can zero in on their tried-and-trues and discover wines of a similar style that they are sure to enjoy.

• An awe-inspiring Looking Glass Video Wall—a giant 16’×9’ convex screen with embedded AI motion tracking that’s mapped to users' head and shoulders—that drops customers into some of the most extraordinary wine regions in the world, from the southern hemisphere stunners of South Africa and New Zealand to New York’s very own Finger Lakes.

• An eclectic collection of local and favorite spirits brands curated by Assistant Beverage Director Kasia Rejzerewiscz.

• 1.0011% (Community’s zip code) sales will go to providing health services to the LGBTQ community through their neighbors, the global leader in LGBTQ healthcare, Callen-Lorde.

In a city awash with wine shops, Community Wine & Spirits will be go-to source for wine and spirits knowledge, both IRL and online. Active on social media and through their monthly newsletters, Community ensures customers stay informed, offering information and invitations to a robust calendar of events.

To stay updated on upcoming events and promotions, visit Community Wine & Spirits’ website at https://communitywineandspirits.com/ and follow them on Instagram @communityws.

November Events at Community

Wine 201: Wines of the Rhone with Beverage Director Ben Bohen

Sat Nov 11 - 5:00 pm

$85.00

Isolation Proof Gin + Method Vermouth Class

Fri Nov 17 - 6:00 pm

$100.00

About Community Wine & Spirits

Community Wine & Spirits is a visionary wine store nestled in the heart of Chelsea, New York City. Founded by wine industry expert David Weitzenhoffer, the store transcends the boundaries of traditional wine retail. It redefines the wine shopping experience, offering a gateway to exploration, community connection, and delightful surprises. Learn more about the store and upcoming events at https://communitywineandspirits.com/.