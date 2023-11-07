The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Size Is Expected To Reach $12.5 Billion By 2027 With A CAGR Of 24% As Per The Business Research Company's Low Earth Orbit Satellites Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company Low Earth (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2023, the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market is witnessing phenomenal growth, with the market size surging from $4.29 billion in 2022 to $5.26 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The LEO satellites market is poised for continued expansion, with a projected market size of $12.51 billion in 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 24.2%.



Telecommunications Drive Growth

The remarkable surge in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market can be attributed to the rising demand for telecommunications. In an era marked by a growing reliance on high-speed internet, data connectivity, and seamless communication, LEO satellites have emerged as a viable solution to address these needs. Their lower latency and higher data throughput capabilities, compared to traditional geostationary satellites, make them particularly appealing to broadband internet and mobile communication providers.

Notably, in 2022, several companies announced plans to launch large systems of small LEO satellites, aimed at providing Internet access. These LEO "constellations" are designed to bridge the digital divide, especially in rural areas. For instance, SpaceX, a US-based space exploration company, actively launched its Starlink satellites to orbit, promising high-speed internet access and reducing brightness to minimize visual impact.

Market Landscape: Diversity and Notable Players

The global LEO satellites market exhibits fragmentation, with a multitude of small players contributing to the market. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively held 13.34% of the total LEO satellites market share. Leading the LEO satellites market were key players such as Thales, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and others who played pivotal roles in shaping market dynamics.

Emerging Trend: Advanced LEO Satellites for Global Connectivity

Major players in the LEO satellites market are focusing on the launch of advanced LEO satellites equipped with cutting-edge technology. These satellites are capable of faster data transmission, reduced latency, and improved global connectivity. For instance, Telesat, a Canadian satellite communications company, and SpaceX, a US-based aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company, announced a 14-launch agreement for advanced Telesat Lightspeed LEO satellites. This optically-linked network aims to meet the demanding connection needs of corporate and government users, providing high-speed, secure, low-latency broadband connectivity across the globe.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

North America claimed the largest share in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market in 2022, accounting for 33.84% ($4.29 billion) of the global market.

The fastest-growing regions in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market are projected to be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, with anticipated CAGRs of 17.46% and 15.45%, respectively.

The LEO satellites market report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the market, including segments based on type, sub-system, application, and end-users, offering in-depth insights for professionals in various industries.





The Low Earth Orbit Satellites Global Market Report 2023 offers invaluable insights for various stakeholders:

Telecommunication Providers: Recognize the pivotal role of LEO satellites in expanding high-speed internet access, particularly in remote areas.

Recognize the pivotal role of LEO satellites in expanding high-speed internet access, particularly in remote areas. Investors: Consider the rapid growth and demand for advanced LEO satellites as a promising investment opportunity.

Consider the rapid growth and demand for advanced LEO satellites as a promising investment opportunity. Market Analysts: The report provides comprehensive data and analysis on the LEO satellites market, facilitating detailed market research and analysis.





Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market segments, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

