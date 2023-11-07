Lingerie Market Revenues to Reach USD 171.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7% - Analysis Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The expansion of the global lingerie market is mostly being driven by reasons such as rising income, rising discretionary spending, and an increase in the number of working women. Women are growing more self-reliant, vocal, and forthcoming about their choices.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global lingerie market was estimated to have acquired US$ 96.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 171.3 billion .

In the fashion industry, lingerie wear has become much more popular. Women from a variety of backgrounds are eager to try out the newest trends in the market for women's underwear. Well-known lingerie producers are always extending their distribution networks to reach new markets with their goods. The majority of lingerie companies have distinctive locations within outlet malls.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19670

Global Lingerie Market: Key Players

Manufacturers are using a variety of tactics in the global lingerie market to adapt to changing consumer needs. By providing a greater selection of sizes, styles, and colors to accommodate a variety of body shapes and tastes, they are putting an emphasis on inclusivity. Many firms are emphasizing sustainability by using eco-friendly materials and production techniques.

Marketing and branding initiatives frequently challenge conventional notions of beauty by highlighting body positivity and empowerment. To cater to a customer base that is technologically sophisticated, online sales channels as well as e-commerce are being optimized for ease and tailored purchasing experiences. The following companies are well-known participants in the global lingerie market:

Calvin Klein

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Jockey

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Marks & Spencer Group Plc

PVH Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Triumph

Victoria’s Secret

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2022, the bra category held the biggest market share.

Women prefer to select undergarments that go well with their outfits, especially bras.

This can be attributed to the modifications made to women's outerwear. They choose to purchase undergarments based on the circumstances.

The growing need for various bra styles is probably going to propel market expansion throughout the coming years.

In 2022, the category for underwear and panties also retained a sizable share.

The sector makes a significant contribution to the dynamics of the global lingerie industry.

Market Trends for Lingerie

Online stores dominate the global scene due to their ease, availability of a large selection of discounts, and offers & coupons that come straight from manufacturers.

People may now make purchases within the comforts of their homes and according to their preferences owing to the growing popularity of mobile devices and increased internet penetration. Online retailers are more popular than offline stores, partly because they have access to a wider range of global brands.

Conservative women might also enjoy privacy through online methods. The ability to select from a large variety of products on e-commerce sites is anticipated to support the undergarments market throughout the projection period. The offline sector accounts for a sizable portion of the market. When it comes to their purchases, women are growing more assured.

The offline sector accounts for a sizable portion of the market. When it comes to their purchases, women are growing more assured. With the introduction of several brands for women who are uncomfortable using mobile devices and would rather buy underwear from physical stores, manufacturers are aiming their marketing efforts at all segments of the female market. The offline market is growing as a result.

Global Market for Lingerie: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the lingerie market in different regions. These are:

In 2022, the dominant lingerie market share belonged to Europe. The regional market is expanding due to a rise in the working women population, income growth, and increased awareness of fashion accessories.

Women in the Asia Pacific, South American, Middle Eastern, and African regions are wearing the appropriate undergarments as a result of increased awareness of the availability of various styles and sizes of undergarments and improved economic conditions in these regions.

For Customization of the report reach out @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=19670

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments The Skye House In 2021, The Skye House first offered the SexyBack bra by Skye Drynan.

With its 22 interchangeable tabs, a lady can tailor the bra to her exact specifications.

The bra, which is made with cutting-edge biotechnology, goes well with both formal and informal clothes. Caely Holdings Bhd In 2022, Caely Holdings Bhd declared that it will boost output in 2023.

The company ships their underwear to Canada, the United States, and Germany.

In order to meet the increasing demand for lingerie around the world, it is forming a joint venture in Indonesia.

Global Lingerie Market Segmentation

Product Type

Bra

T-shirt Bras

Sports Bras

Minimizer Bras

Push-up Bras

Bralettes

Nursing Bras

Others (Strapless Bras, Stick-On Bra, etc.)

Knickers & Panties

Briefs

Thongs

Boy Shorts

Others (Hipsters, Boxers, etc.)

Lounge Wear

Pajamas & Shorts

Onesies

Tees

Others (Camisoles, Baby Dolls, Robes, etc.)

Others (Shapewear, Swimwear, etc.)

Material

Cotton

Satin

Muslin

Silk

Others (Rayon, Net, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Brand Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=19670

About Transparency Market Research



Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com