Saskatchewan Government Sets Historic Record with 12 BOMA BEST Certifications in 2023

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has received the highest number of environmental certifications and awards from the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) in portfolio history.

BOMA BEST (Building Environmental Standards) is Canada's largest environmental assessment program for existing buildings, recognizing excellence in energy and water use, air quality, tenant comfort and wellness, custodial upkeep, waste management and more.

"We are pleased to have a record number of Government of Saskatchewan buildings receive this important environmental certification in our provinces history," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "This speaks to the progress being made under the provinces Prairie Resilience Climate Strategy and our growth plan goals for 2030."

This year, 12 Government of Saskatchewan buildings received BOMA BEST certifications. These include one platinum, 10 gold and one silver certification.

These include:

Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina (Platinum);

Provincial Court House in Meadow Lake (Gold);

Kuziak Building in Yorkton (Gold);

Provincial Court House in Saskatoon (Gold);

Court of King's Bench in Regina (Gold);

Saskatchewan Polytechnic Moose Jaw Campus (Gold);

Central Vehicle Agency in Regina (Gold);

Saskatchewan Polytechnic Parkway Campus in Regina (Gold);

Mistasinihk Place in La Ronge (Gold);

Saskatchewan Polytechnic Ontario Campus in Saskatoon (Gold);

Government of Canada Building in La Ronge (Gold); and

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina (Silver).

In addition to the BOMA BEST certifications, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory and Central Vehicle Agency buildings also received BOMA BEST Earth Awards in the Universal Building and Industrial Office Building categories. These awards are given to buildings for receiving the highest score in the province in their respective categories. These certifications are a step forward the Government of Saskatchewan's Prairie Resilience: A Made-in-Saskatchewan Climate Change Strategy. This strategy takes a system-wide approach and includes more than 40 commitments designed to make Saskatchewan more resilient to the effects of a changing climate.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementReginaPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca