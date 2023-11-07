Submit Release
Armenia: Media Literacy Week 2023 with EU support

Media Literacy Week was launched in Armenia on 6 November with the support of the EU. 

The week is held annually in autumn after UNESCO’s World Media and Information Literacy Week and serves as an important occasion to draw public attention to the topic of information literacy. 

This year’s week in Armenia focuses on media literacy in a digital environment, and is organised with the support of the EU-funded project ‘Youth in Action: Youth Empowerment and Leadership Development in Armenia’.

“The EU has been at the forefront of addressing information manipulation. Media literacy is vital for preserving democratic values. We are committed to support Armenia in resilience-building against information manipulation,” said Jan Plešinger, Head of Political, Press and Information Section of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia. 

He added that the Delegation cooperated with both state and non-state actors and financed projects to fight disinformation and to promote critical thinking, media literacy and responsible digital citizenship skills, in particular among Armenian youth.

