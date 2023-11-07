EU and GITA Unveil Tech Boost Project for Georgia

On 6 November, the project ‘Do IT with the EU’ was launched in Georgia, funded by the European Union and implemented by the Innovation and Technology Agency of Georgia (GITA).

The project aims to transform Georgia’s IT sector by integrating global standards, fostering skill development, and creating employment opportunities for Georgian citizens.

Thanks to EU support, more than 1,300 Georgian citizens will be trained in some of the most sought-after and highly-paid professions in the world, including cybersecurity, Data Science, cloud services, project management, etc. More than 1,000 IT specialists will be able to obtain an international certificate, and 300 IT specialists will get unique job prospects that will make them competitive in the global technology market.

“The ‘Do IT with the EU’ project holds significant importance for Georgia’s technological development. Its primary objective is to promote innovation and foster job growth within the country,” said Pawel Herczynski, Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, at the launch event in Tbilisi.

