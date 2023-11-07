Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on shooting in Rockingham

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on shooting in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vermont (Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is identifying the suspect in this incident as Burton Lewis Clark Jr., 72, who resides in the home at 39 Hartley Hill Rd. in Rockingham where the shooting took place.

Clark was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment. He was ordered jailed without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield pending arraignment, which is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

The victim remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock.

No additional details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Clark’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 9:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that critically injured a man Monday night, Nov. 6, 2023, in the town of Rockingham.

Police received a call just before 6 p.m. reporting that a shooting had occurred at a residence on Hartley Hill Road near the intersection with Westminster West Road in Rockingham. First responders found the victim, an adult male, critically injured and rendered aid before transporting him by ambulance to Springfield Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody. The incident is believed to have been isolated, and there is no danger to the public.

The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

- 30 -