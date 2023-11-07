St. Albans Barracks // 23A2006384 // Assault of a Correctional Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker
STATION: VSP BCI Troop A-West
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10-17-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Assault of Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Paul MacLeod
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
VICTIM: Jatique Johnson
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police were notified by DOC staff at Northwest State Correctional Facility that an incarcerated inmate, identified as Paul MacLeod, assaulted a correctional officer at that facility. After investigation of this incident, Vermont State Police issued MacLeod a citation for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-05-23
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Offender is being held for charges not related to this incident.
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
