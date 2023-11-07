St. Albans Barracks // 23A2006384 // Assault of a Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP BCI Troop A-West

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 10-17-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Assault of Correctional Officer

ACCUSED: Paul MacLeod

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

VICTIM: Jatique Johnson

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police were notified by DOC staff at Northwest State Correctional Facility that an incarcerated inmate, identified as Paul MacLeod, assaulted a correctional officer at that facility. After investigation of this incident, Vermont State Police issued MacLeod a citation for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-05-23

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Offender is being held for charges not related to this incident.

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Det. Sgt. Angela Baker

Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

Cell phone: (802)585-0473

Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov